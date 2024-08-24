Young Matches Career-High In Strikeouts In Tides' Win

August 24, 2024 - International League (IL)

NORFOLK, VA --- The Norfolk Tides (21-29, 57-68) defeated the Worcester Red Sox (27-22, 62-62), 6-3, on Saturday night at Harbor Park. The Tides snapped their four-game losing streak, earning their first win of the series.

Worcester would lead the game off with a home run by Roman Anthony. They scored another run in the fourth when Eddy Alvarez knocked an RBI double. That would be the only run Tides starter Brandon Young would allow. He went on to tie his career-high in strikeouts with 10, while setting his career-high in pitches with 91. He lasted 4.2 innings, giving up the two runs on three hits and a walk, earning no decision.

Norfolk took their first lead of the game in the third when Jud Fabian knocked an RBI double to tie it up. He scored the go-ahead run when Coby Mayo knocked him in on a single to make it 2-1.

After Alvarez hit his game tying RBI for Worcester, Norfolk took the lead back in the fourth when Livan Soto ripped an RBI double to go up, 3-2. Worcester would tie it up yet again in the top of the eighth on an RBI groundout, making it 3-3.

Norfolk would come up clutch in the eighth, getting a go-ahead two-run single by Jean Segura. Mayo would knock another RBI single for insurance and capped the scoring in the 6-3 win. The series finale is tomorrow at 4:05 p.m. LHP Trevor Rogers will start for Norfolk, while RHP Justin Hagenman will start for the Red Sox.

