Young Matches Career-High In Strikeouts In Tides' Win
August 24, 2024 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, VA --- The Norfolk Tides (21-29, 57-68) defeated the Worcester Red Sox (27-22, 62-62), 6-3, on Saturday night at Harbor Park. The Tides snapped their four-game losing streak, earning their first win of the series.
Worcester would lead the game off with a home run by Roman Anthony. They scored another run in the fourth when Eddy Alvarez knocked an RBI double. That would be the only run Tides starter Brandon Young would allow. He went on to tie his career-high in strikeouts with 10, while setting his career-high in pitches with 91. He lasted 4.2 innings, giving up the two runs on three hits and a walk, earning no decision.
Norfolk took their first lead of the game in the third when Jud Fabian knocked an RBI double to tie it up. He scored the go-ahead run when Coby Mayo knocked him in on a single to make it 2-1.
After Alvarez hit his game tying RBI for Worcester, Norfolk took the lead back in the fourth when Livan Soto ripped an RBI double to go up, 3-2. Worcester would tie it up yet again in the top of the eighth on an RBI groundout, making it 3-3.
Norfolk would come up clutch in the eighth, getting a go-ahead two-run single by Jean Segura. Mayo would knock another RBI single for insurance and capped the scoring in the 6-3 win. The series finale is tomorrow at 4:05 p.m. LHP Trevor Rogers will start for Norfolk, while RHP Justin Hagenman will start for the Red Sox.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 24, 2024
- Long Ball Propels Clippers Over Indians in Saturday Matchup, 6-3 - Indianapolis Indians
- Knights Fly Past Redbirds on Saturday, 10-1 - Charlotte Knights
- Six-Run First Inning Dooms Memphis in Saturday Loss to Charlotte - Memphis Redbirds
- Chirinos Sparkles as Jacksonville Blasts Nashville, 10-1 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Homer in Ninth Sinks Saints in 6-3 Loss to RailRiders - St. Paul Saints
- RailRiders Double-up on Saints, 6-3 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Anthony Homers for Second Straight Game, Tides Top WooSox 6-3 - Worcester Red Sox
- Stripers Hang on in Ninth for Fifth Straight Win in Louisville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Toledo Hangs On, Defeats Iowa - Iowa Cubs
- Bats Drop Close Battle with Stripers 5-4 - Louisville Bats
- IronPigs Walk-off to Beat Red Wings in Pitcher's Duel - Rochester Red Wings
- Omaha Rally Falls Score in 5-2 Loss to Buffalo - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Mud Hens Channel the Force in a 5-3 Victory Over the Cubs - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bisons Double Up Omaha 4-2 for Second Win of Series - Buffalo Bisons
- Cal Stevenson Powers 'Pigs' to Walk-off Win over Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Syracuse Outlasts Durham in 1-0, Pitchers' Duel of a Win on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Bulls Fall 1-0 at Syracuse - Durham Bulls
- Young Matches Career-High In Strikeouts In Tides' Win - Norfolk Tides
- SWB Game Notes - August 24 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- August 24 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Moving Day: Saints Make Plethora of Moves as McCusker and Morales Promoted from Double-A Wichita - St. Paul Saints
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 24 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.