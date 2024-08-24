Knights Fly Past Redbirds on Saturday, 10-1

(MEMPHIS, TN) -- RHP Nick Nastrini (3-9, 5.24) fanned six batters over five strong innings and the offense pounded out 12 hits en route to a commanding 10-1 win over the Memphis Redbirds on Saturday night from AutoZone Park in Memphis, TN.

The Knights started the game strong, scoring six runs in the top of the first inning against Memphis starter Nick Raquet (5.97). The inning was highlighted by back-to-back, two-run doubles from catcher Carlos Pérez and second baseman Michael Chavis. Shortstop Colson Montgomery contributed with an RBI single in the first inning and had a solid day at the plate. Montgomery, 22, went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, one RBI and a walk. He reached base four times on Saturday night.

Charlotte's six-run first inning was followed up by a four-run seventh inning. That inning was highlighted by an RBI double from center fielder Zach DeLoach and an RBI double by first baseman Tim Elko. The RBI for DeLoach was his team-leading 52nd of the season.

Pérez had a strong offensive showing on Saturday, driving in a team-high three runs. He finished the night by going 2-for-4 with one run scored, one double and three RBI. Third baseman Bryan Ramos continued his hot hitting and extended his hitting streak to nine consecutive games.

On the mound, Nastrini allowed just one run over his five innings of work to earn the win. Out of the bullpen, three Charlotte relievers held the Redbirds scoreless over the final four frames. LHP Sammy Peralta tossed two shutout innings, while RHP Prelander Berroa and RHP Adisyn Coffey tossed a scoreless inning each.

With the win on Saturday, the Knights will now have a chance to split the series with one more win on Sunday.

The Knights will conclude the six-game road series against the Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) on Sunday afternoon. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call beginning at 2:00 p.m. online at www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch from Memphis, TN is set for 2:05 p.m. on Sunday.

