Anthony Homers for Second Straight Game, Tides Top WooSox 6-3

August 24, 2024 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







NORFOLK, VA - Roman Anthony homered for a second consecutive game, but the Worcester Red Sox (27-22, 62-62) saw their season-best seven-game winning streak come to an end, as they fell to the Norfolk Tides (21-29, 57-68) on Saturday night at Harbor Park by a 6-3 final score.

Anthony launched a lead-off homer over the right field fence on the fourth pitch of the game to give the WooSox an early 1-0 lead. The 20-year-old outfielder is 10-for-22 in the series with three homers and seven runs batted in.

That scored held until the bottom of the third when the Tides plated a pair. Jud Fabian doubled in a run to tie the game. Then, Coby Mayo blooped a single to center to score Fabian and put Norfolk on top.

The WooSox responded in the fourth. Kyle Teel worked a lead-off walk and scored two batters later all the way from first base on an RBI double from Eddy Alvarez that tied the game.

Norfolk regained the lead in the home half of the fourth thanks to an RBI double from Livan Soto.

The Tides took a 3-2 lead into the eighth. Dalton Guthrie led off the frame with a single and then stole second base. Anthony drew a walk. After Kristian Campbell grounded into a force out to put runners on the corners, Teel then reached on a fielder's choice that scored Anthony and tied the game at three.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Tides scored three runs. Jean Segura slapped a two-run single to put them in front, and then Soto hit a sacrifice fly to give the Tides a three-run cushion.

WooSox starter Jason Alexander went five innings allowing three runs on six hits. He walked one and struck out four.

The WooSox and Tides wrap up their six-game series tomorrow at 4:05 p.m. Right-hander Justin Hagenman (3-5, 5.48) gets the ball for the WooSox. Radio coverage begins at 3:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.