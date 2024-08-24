Cal Stevenson Powers 'Pigs' to Walk-off Win over Red Wings

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (58-63, 24-24) snagged their sixth walk-off win of the season in a 2-1 triumph over the Rochester Red Wings (68-55, 30-20) on Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park.

The low scoring game saw both teams get on the board in the first half of the game before the latter half turned into a stalemate. Rochester struck first as Joey Meneses doubled in the second and then scored on a Trey Lipscomb single.

Buddy Kennedy smashed a solo homer to lead off the fourth, his ninth with the 'Pigs, tying the game up at 1-1.

Both teams had opportunities down the stretch to plate a go-ahead run, but the game remained tied at 1-1 going into the last of the ninth. Aramis Garcia led off and was hit by an 0-2 change-up, putting the winning run aboard. After a lengthy at-bat, Cal Stevenson lined a double to left-centerfield, scoring Garcia all the way from first and winning the game for the IronPigs.

Michael Mercado (2-1) was credited with the win for the 'Pigs, pitching a scoreless ninth, working around two singles by striking out two.

Orlando Ribalta (4-2) took the loss for the Red Wings, as he pitched the ninth for Rochester, hitting Garcia and allowing the Stevenson double for one run and one hit against him.

Alan Rangel started for the 'Pigs and allowed just one run in three innings while Nick Nelson turned in his finest performance of the season with four spotless innings. Zach Haake also chipped in with a scoreless eighth.

The 'Pigs and Red Wings wrap up their series on Sunday, August 25th with first pitch slated for 1:35 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. Robinson Pina (0-1, 3.60) is handed the ball for the 'Pigs while the Red Wings roll out Thaddeus Ward (7-4, 5.22)

