Mud Hens Channel the Force in a 5-3 Victory Over the Cubs

August 24, 2024 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







On a night where the force was strong at Fifth Third Field, the Mud Hens triumphed 5-3 over the Iowa Cubs in a thrilling Star Wars-themed showdown.

As the clock struck 7:05 PM, the stadium transformed into a galaxy far, far away, brimming with fans who had journeyed from distant stars. The Cubs arrived with an early lead, but the Mud Hens were determined to level the playing field. Justyn-Henry Malloy ignited the comeback with a sharp line drive to right field. Bligh Madris, after being plunked by a pitch, advanced to first base. Justice Bigbie kept the momentum going with a ground ball single to center field, sending Malloy to third base. Anthony Bemboom drew a walk, and Ryan Vilade's grounder to shortstop allowed Madris to race home. A wild pitch from the Cubs handed Bigbie the chance to score, giving the Mud Hens a two-run lead at the end of the first inning.

The Mud Hens' defense was on fire, shutting down the Cubs with a flawless 1-2-3 top of the second. They capitalized on this momentum in the bottom of the second. Akil Baddoo's line drive single to first set the stage. Madris walked, and Eddys Leonard doubled to left field, setting up a perfect scoring opportunity.

In the top of the third, the Mud Hens' defense dazzled once more. Riley Unroe snared a grounder and tossed it to Madris for the first out. Casey Mize struck out the next batter, and Baddoo made a fantastic catch of a pop fly in center field for the third out. Although the Mud Hens mirrored this with a 1-2-3 inning, they maintained their defensive dominance with another perfect inning.

The fourth inning saw the Mud Hens continue their defensive prowess with a swift 1-2-3, but the Cubs finally broke the streak in the fifth with a single. The Hens responded with yet another 1-2-3 inning. The top of the sixth was quiet, but the Mud Hens sparked the crowd in the bottom of the sixth. Bemboom led off with a sharp line drive single to center field, followed by Unroe's single to left field. Despite a double play cutting Bemboom's time short, Navigato crushed a line drive, delivering a double and a run.

With the Mud Hens maintaining their lead, the Cubs were unable to mount a comeback as the Hen's defense stood firm. A double play in the seventh inning ensured another scoreless frame for both teams.

As the ninth inning approached, the Cubs needed at least two runs to force a tie. Miguel Díaz delivered with two strikeouts and a grounder to Unroe, who threw to Madris at first base, sealing the Mud Hens' victory.

The Mud Hens face off against the Cubs one last time in this series at 2:05 PM tomorrow.

Notables:

Ryan Vilade (1-3, RBI)

Andrew Navigato (1-3, RBI)

Andrew Magno (1.1 IP, 1K, 5.68 ERA)

