IronPigs Walk-off to Beat Red Wings in Pitcher's Duel

August 24, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Pitching dominated in the fifth game of a six-game set between Rochester and Lehigh Valley, and the IronPigs ultimately prevailed with a walk-off victory in the bottom of the ninth to beat the Red Wings, 2-1. CF Darren Baker extended his hitting streak to an International League 14 consecutive games with a double and a single, tied with Juan Yepez for the longest hitting streak by any Red Wing in 2024. LHP Tim Cate, making his first start since 2022, fired 2.0 scoreless innings before turning it over to a herd of relievers, highlighted by 1.0 hitless inning with a pair of strikeouts from LHP Garvin Alston.

With one out in the bottom of the second, 1B Joey Meneses doubled off the left-field wall to give Rochester a runner-in-scoring position. On the very next pitch, 2B Trey Lipscomb drove a grounder up the middle for a base hit that plated Meneses to put Rochester up 1-0 early.

Lehigh Valley 3B Buddy Kennedy took the first pitch of the bottom of the fourth for a ride over the wall in right field to tie the game at one apiece. The leadoff homer exploded off Kennedy's bat at 105.6 mph and traveled 417 feet. Kennedy now has 12 home runs this season at the Triple-A level.

Both offenses were stifled, and the score remained knotted at one heading into the bottom of the ninth inning. IronPigs PH Aramis Garcia reached first via a hit-by-pitch to lead off the frame. The following batter, CF Cal Stevenson, laced a line drive to shallow center field that skirted into the gap between left and center which allowed Garcia to motor around third and win the game.

Southpaw Tim Cate made his first start of the year on Saturday evening. The Connecticut native tossed 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing a hit and two walks and including a strikeout along the way. RHP Zach Brzykcy took over in the third inning and went 1.2 innings, giving up two hits and one earned run, with two punchouts in the appearance. Arizona native Garvin Alston entered in relief in the fourth and did not give up a run in his 1.0 inning of work, striking out two of three batters he faced. RHP Adonis Medina took the mound to finish the fifth frame for the Wings, throwing 1.0 inning and allowing a hit. RHP Jordan Weems faced the final batter of the sixth for the Wings and threw a scoreless frame of his own, in which he earned two strikeouts and walked two batters. RHP Amos Willingham made his 45th appearance and threw to the final batter of the seventh frame. The right-hander tallied 1.0 inning of work, during which he prevented the IronPigs from breaking the tie, and allowed a single hit while adding two strikeouts. RHP Orlando Ribalta appeared in the ninth inning, hit a batter, allowed an earned run and walked one.

Saturday night's Diamond Pro Player of the Game goes to CF Darren Baker. The California native extended his hitting streak to a career-best 14 games in the contest, going 2-for-4 with a two-bagger and a single. Since the streak began on August 7, Baker is hitting .345 (20-for-58) with a .397 on-base percentage, six doubles, five RBI and six stolen bases.

Rochester is back in action for the series finale with the IronPigs on Sunday afternoon, in search of a series win. The Wings will send RHP Thaddeus Ward to start on the hill against Lehigh Valley RHP Robinson Pina. The first pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.

International League Stories from August 24, 2024

