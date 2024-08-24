Chirinos Sparkles as Jacksonville Blasts Nashville, 10-1

August 24, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







NASHVILLE - Yonny Chirinos struck out 10 Nashville Sounds in 6.0 masterful innings on Saturday as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp rolled to a 10-1 win at First Horizon Park.

Chirinos (9-5) finished one punchout shy of a career-high and did not walk a batter, scattering four hits to earn the win.

The victory was wire-to-wire for Jacksonville (60-63, 25-23). Javier Sanoja reached on a bunt single to begin the game before Nashville (65-59, 27-22) starter DL Hall (1-2) walked José Devers. After a double-play groundball, Tristan Gray smashed a home run to give the Jumbo Shrimp a 2-0 lead.

Bennett Hostetler singled to begin the third. Two batters later, Devers walked. Deyvison De Los Santos then smashed a two-run double. Gray followed with a walk, and after a strikeout, Griffin Conine socked the second two-run two-bagger of the inning to make it 6-0.

Devers drew his career-high-matching third walk to jumpstart the fifth. Two batters after that, Gray doubled. Augustín Ramírez notched an RBI single and Conine added an RBI fielder's choice to widen the gap to 8-0.

The Sounds' lone offense came in the seventh. Owen Miller singled with one out and Brian Navarreto doubled. After Chris Roller was hit by a pitch, Isaac Collins walked to force in a run.

In the ninth, Devers, De Los Santos and Gray collected one-out singles to load the bases. After a lineout, Conine and Will Banfield registered bases-loaded free passes to set the final margin at 10-1.

Jacksonville and Nashville wrap up their series with Sunday's 7:05 p.m. ET contest. LHP Jonathan Bermúdez (1-2, 6.46 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Sounds RHP Chad Patrick (11-1, 3.18 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. ET on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.