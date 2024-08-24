Long Ball Propels Clippers Over Indians in Saturday Matchup, 6-3

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Clippers slugged three home runs against the Indianapolis Indians to take the series lead on Saturday night at Huntington Park, 6-3.

All three home runs for the Clippers (32-17, 64-59) came against Indians starter Aaron Shortridge (L, 1-3). George Valera hit his third home run of the series in the bottom of the fourth, but back-to-back home runs from Johnathan Rodriguez and Gabriel Arias opened a three-run sixth inning. The rest of the Clippers' run production came on sacrifice flies from Myles Straw and Angel Martinez and an RBI double from Juan Brito.

The Indians (26-22, 59-62) mustered just one run against Clippers starter Ryan Webb (W, 2-0), but it came on a solo home run to straight-away center field by Jack Suwinski for his third long ball on the year. After logging a 2.87 ERA in 106.2 innings with Double-A Akron, Webb has allowed just two runs in his first 16.0 innings with Columbus at the Triple-A level. Indianapolis mustered their other runs on an RBI fielder's choice from Henry Davis in the seventh against reliever Tanner Burns and an RBI groundout from Davis against Peter Strzelecki in the ninth.

With an infield single in the first against Webb, Davis extended his on-base streak to 12 games, dating back to Aug. 9 at Nashville. Davis has now reached base safely in 27 of his last 29 games, hitting over .320 during that stretch. With a 2-for-5 night, Indians second baseman Nick Yorke logged his third straight multi-hit game. Since being acquired via trade from the Boston Red Sox, Yorke has hit .370 (30-for-81) in his first 22 games in an Indians uniform.

The Indians and Clippers wrap up their six-game series on Sunday afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 PM ET. Right-hander Luis Cessa (4-4, 4.34) gets the ball for the Indians, opposing southpaw Doug Nikhazy (4-2, 3.74) for Columbus.

