Bisons Double Up Omaha 4-2 for Second Win of Series

August 24, 2024 - International League (IL)

BUFFALO, NY- The Buffalo Bisons pushed past the Omaha Storm Chasers for a 4-2 victory on Saturday night at Sahlen Field.

Two runs in the second inning helped secure the win for Buffalo on a night full of modern era history.

Brandon Eisert made his way to the mound in the top of the eighth for his 139 th appearance for Buffalo. The left hander set a new record for games pitched in the Bisons Modern Era, passing Bobby Korecky. Eisert would notch a strikeout and give up a hit in one inning of work.

Luis Quinones also made history on Saturday night by notching his tenth win of the season with no losses. This makes Quinones the first Bisons pitcher to start a season 10-0 in the modern era.

The first runs of the night came in the bottom of the second. Two Bisons scored on a single from Max McDowell. Riley Tirotta and Will Robertson scored to give Buffalo a 2-0 lead. Josh Kasevich drove in another in the bottom of the third with an RBI single to extend the lead to 3-0.

Paxton Schultz and Quinones were excellent on the mound for Buffalo with Schultz getting his seventh start of the season. Both Schultz and Quinones would throw scoreless outings, Schultz would give up two hits, and notch four strikeouts. Quinones gave up just one hit and notched two strikeouts with both eclipsing three innings of work, also moving to 10-0 on the season.

Omaha got their first run of the night in the top of the seventh after Nick Loftin was hit by pitch with the bases loaded to cut the deficit to 3-1.

The Bisons would get that run back in the bottom of the seventh with a throwing error from Cam Devanney that helped score McDowell.

The Storm Chasers would make a late rally in the top of the ninth with an RBI double from Loftin that was scored Austin Nola but would ultimately be struck out for the final out.

The Bisons held the hall of fame induction ceremony for two beloved members of the organization, Mike Buczkowski and Brandon Phillps. Both were inducted in their first year of eligibility to open a beautiful night at the ballpark.

Buczkowski has been a member of the Bisons for 38 years including 26 years as the teams longest tenured general manager. He accepted the Bob Freitas award from Baseball America for overall operational excellence at the position in 1991 and 2001. He was also named International League Executive of the year. Phillps was a member of the Bisons from 2002-2005 playing 345 games, he ended the tenure ranking top five in hits, at bats, and runs scored. He would be named an IL all-star in 2005 to cap an illustrious career in the minors.

The Bisons will conclude the series with Omaha on Sunday afternoon. The series finale is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. back at Sahlen Field with the Bisons expected to use a bullpen day with no starter announced at this time.

