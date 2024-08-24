August 24 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens

IOWA CUBS (54-70) at TOLEDO MUD HENS (58-65)

Saturday, August 24 - 6:05 PM CT - Fifth Third Field - Toledo, OH

RHP Adrian Houser (0-1, 2.63) vs. RHP Casey Mize (0-0, 1.00)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and Toledo Mud Hens play the fifth of a six-game series tonight...right-hander Adrian Houser is scheduled to make his fourth start with Iowa...Houser went 1-5 with a 5.84 ERA (45 ER in 69.1 IP) in 23 games (seven starts) with the Mets before joining the I-Cubs on Aug. 6...opposite of Adrian will be right-hander Casey Mize who is on Major League rehab assignment...Mize is scheduled to make his fourth start on rehab and has worked 9.0 innings and allowed one unearned run...he was the first overall pick in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft.

IOWA HOLDS ON: The I-Cubs won last night's game at Toledo by a 5-3 score and have won three of the four games this series...starting pitcher Connor Noland worked 6.0 innings and allowed two runs (one earned) and struck out seven on his way to earning his fourth win of the season...Daniel Palencia picked up his second save as he pitched 1.2 scoreless innings and struck out three...Moises Ballesteros, Trayce Thompson, Jake Hager and Darius Hill all had two hits for Iowa.

COOL JAMES: Infielder and Cubs No. 5 prospect James Triantos tallied his first three-hit game at the Triple level Thursday night and stole two bases last night...Triantos started his stint with Iowa going 0-for-8 but is batting .346 (18-for-52) since Aug. 8 and has hit in 12 of his 13 starts with Iowa...James is one of three players in the minor leagues with at least 120 hits and 40 stolen bases and his 43 stolen bases this season are the most by a Cubs minor leaguer since Delvin Zinn stole 44 in 2021.

BALLY GOES DEEP: Iowa Cubs catcher Moises Ballesteros hit his eighth home run as an I-Cub in game one Saturday vs. Columbus and his 17th of the season (nine with Double-A Tennessee)...he is one of 11 players in all of minor league baseball aged 20-or-younger to have at least 17 longballs this season...Bally has homered three times in his last 10 games.

EXTRA, EXTRA: Iowa improved to 7-6 in extra-inning games in Thursday's night's 11 inning contest...from Tuesday-Thursday two of Iowa's three games went to extra innings.

MATTY ICE: Cubs No. 1 prospect Matt Shaw hit his third home run as an I-Cub last night and his third in his last seven games... Shaw has hit 17 home runs this season between Double-A Tennessee and Iowa which rank tied for fourth-most among Cubs farmhands...Matt is batting .375 (12-for-32) with five extra-base hits, nine RBI, five walks and four multi-hit efforts in his last 10 games.

BIG TIME FROM NOLAND: Last night's starter Connor Noland continued his hot streak as he allowed just one earned run in 6.0 innings...since making his first outing with Iowa on July 21, he ranks among International League leaders in Wins (4, 2nd) and ERA (2.70, T-7th)

ALL THE SMALL THINGS: Iowa suffered a one-run loss Wednesday night at Toledo and dropped to 25-18 in one-run games this season...Iowa has played the most one-run games in the International League during this season (43) ahead of next-closest Jacksonville (41).

VS. TOLEDO: Iowa and Toledo are playing their third series of the season and first at Fifth Third Field...with last night's win the I-Cubs have won 10 of the 16 games played between the two clubs...in terms of the all-time series between the I-Cubs and the Mud Hens, Toledo leads with a mark of 38-29 and Toledo also leads in games that have been played at Fifth Third Field with a mark of 14-8.

UPHILL: After recording the longest losing streak of the season from July 23-Aug. 1 (nine games), Iowa has gone 11-8 in their last 19 games dating back to Aug. 2...the I-Cubs last two series have been six-game splits with First Half Champions Omaha (Kansas City) and Columbus (Cleveland).

BIRDSELL STRIKEOUTS: Thursday's night's starter Brandon Birdsell tallied his third game with at least nine strikeouts this season...on Aug. 8 at Omaha Brandon punched out nine batters which was the most by an I-Cub since Ben Brown sat 11 on July 19, 2023...Birdsell has struck out at least five batters in four straight games, the longest such streak by an Iowa pitcher since Caleb Kilian did so in seven straight game from July 14-Aug. 23, 2022.

