Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 24 at Lehigh Valley

August 24, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (30-19, 68-54) vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (23-24, 57-63)

Saturday - 6:35 p.m. ET - Coca-Cola Park - Allentown, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

LHP Tim Cate (7-2, 5.48) vs. RHP Alan Rangel (0-2, 4.00)

LAST NIGHT WAS NOT A MOVIE: The Rochester Red Wings win streak came to an end after a 6-2 loss to Lehigh Valley on Friday night...LF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN stayed hot and went deep for the 26th time this season to extend his career-high and pace the offense...RHP CARLOS ROMERO and RHP TY TICE combined to hold the IronPigs scoreless in relief from the seventh inning on...the Red Wings look to get back on track and lock up a series win tonight, sending LHP TIM CATE to the mound for his first start since 2022...Lehigh Valley will counter with RHP Alan Rangel.

CACTUS JACK(ED): LF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN clubbed his 26th home run of the season last night, a solo shot that traveled exactly 400 feet and came off the bat at 103.6 MPH...he now has a home run in five consecutive games with Rochester, and an extra-base hit in 10-straight...both are the longest streak by any Red Wing since at least 2004...

26 homers rank second in the International League...he is one homer shy of tying the most by a Rochester hitter since Innovative Field opened in 1997 (Adam Brett Walker in 2017).

COLD AS TICE: RHP TY TICE tossed 1.0 inning to finish the night for the Wings last night, during which he struck out two batters and did not allow a baserunner...Tice earned his sixth scoreless appearance of at least 1.0 inning with Rochester, and fourth in his last five outings since 8/11... in seven-night game appearances with Rochester, the former Toronto Blue Jay holds a 2.25 ERA (2 ER / 8.0 IP) with 12 strikeouts and has allowed just six hits.

ROMERO AND JULIET: RHP CARLOS ROMERO tossed 2.0 innings of scoreless relief, during which he struck out two batters and allowed just one hit and no walks... in six games since 8/10, the right-handed reliever holds 0.96 ERA (1 ER/ 9.1 IP) with just six hits, four walks, and strikeouts...

Over that two-week stretch, Romero is holding his opponents to a .194 batting average (6-for-31).

CAN'T STOP CARTER: 1B CARTER KIEBOOM singled in yesterday's contest going 1-for-4 with a walk and run scored...Kieboom reached base for the ninth straight game (dating back to 8/10) and extended his hitting streak to eight consecutive games...across 13 games in August, he posts a batting average of .306 (11-for-36), an on-base percentage of .419, and an OPS of .919...

Kieboom boasts a .369 on-base percentage across the entire 2024 campaign, which would be his best in a single season (min. 200 AB) since 2019 (.403 with Triple-A Fresno).

SWEET 16: DH DYLAN CREWS reached base for the 16th straight game last night (dating back to 8/03)...16 straight games is tied for the fourth-longest active streak in the International League with Buffalo INF Luis De Los Santos...the LSU product picked up a walk and now owns an on-base percentage of .385 over the course of the streak.

WE GOT ICE: The Red Wings drew three hit-by-pitches last night, one each from LF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN, RF STONE GARRETT and 3B BRADY HOUSE ...Rochester has drawn the fourth-most HBP in the International League (28) since the second half began on 6/25, after logging the fewest in the IL (22) through 73 games in the first half of the season...

Blankenhorn has been hit by seven pitches this season, second-most on the team behind JACK DUNN (8).

