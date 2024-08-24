RailRiders Double-up on Saints, 6-3
August 24, 2024 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the St. Paul Saints 6-3 on Saturday night. A pair of home runs from Oscar González and Caleb Durbin was the difference maker in the victory.
Diego Castillo had the first hit of the game, a double to start things off. Major League rehabber Brooks Lee followed with a home run deep to left field for a 2-0 lead.
The RailRiders countered with one in the third off of starter Andrew Morris. Oscar González doubled to reach and came home Caleb Durbin's RBI single.
In the fifth, Taylor Trammell recorded a base knock and González hammered one over the fence. It was his seventh of the season for a 3-2 advantage.
Meanwhile, Tanner Tully held the Saints quiet. He finished after five innings of two-run ball allowing just four hits while striking out two. Ron Marinaccio tossed a 1-2-3 inning of quick work.
St. Paul tied it up at three apiece in the seventh. With back-to-back doubles off of Scott Effross, Payton Eeles drove in Jeferson Morales. Nick Burdi (W, 1-0) pitched a clean frame to keep things status quo.
The game remained tied as the contest moved into the ninth. Trammell reached on a hit by pitch and Jahmai Jones doubled to put them both in scoring position. Durbin smoked a three-run blast into the opponent's bullpen for a 6-3 lead.
Anthony Misiewicz (S, 7) allowed a pair of runners to reach but stranded them on the basepaths to preserve the win.
The RailRiders wrap up their series at the Saints tomorrow at 2:07 PM Eastern Time. It is a rematch of Tuesday's starters with Tom Pannone and Aaron Rozek on the bump. SWB returns to PNC Field on Tuesday, August 27, to open a series against the Rochester Red Wings. Purchase tickets for any 2024 RailRiders home game and get the latest promotional details at www.swbrailriders.com.
