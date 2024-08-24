Stripers Hang on in Ninth for Fifth Straight Win in Louisville
August 24, 2024 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Gwinnett Stripers (28-22) survived a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat the Louisville
Bats (19-30) 5-4 on Saturday night at Louisville Slugger Field. Jimmy Herget delivered a strikeout and induced a game-ending double play to send the Stripers to their fifth straight win.
Decisive Plays:
The Stripers built a 5-1 lead on the strength of an RBI double from
Chadwick Tromp, solo home run from Nacho Alvarez Jr. (9), and RBI singles from
Luis Liberato and Harold Ramirez. Louisville started a comeback with two runs off
Allan Winans (W, 6-4) in the seventh, then closed to within one run against
Hayden Harris (H, 3) in the eighth as Ivan Johnson tripled and scored on an Edwin Rios groundout. In the ninth, Herget (S, 3) was greeted by a single from P.J. Higgins and double from Tony Kemp. After issuing a walk to load the bases, he struck out Tucker
Barnhart and got Erik Gonzalez to ground into a 6-4-3 double play to end the game.
Key Contributors:
Alvarez (3-for-5, homer, RBI) and
Andrew Velazquez (3-for-3) each had three-hit nights, while Ramirez (2-for-5, RBI) and Tromp (2-for-4, double, RBI) also had multi-hit efforts. Winans turned in his eighth quality start for the win (7.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO). For Louisville,
Kemp went 3-for-4 with a double, homer, and one RBI.
Noteworthy:
The Stripers have won 10 of their last 11 games, including five straight games for the second time this season (also from August 13-17).
Alvarez has homered in consecutive games, batting .600 (6-for-10) with four RBIs.
Eli White went 0-for-4 to snap his 13-game hitting streak.
Next Game (Sunday, August 2 5): Gwinnett
at Louisville, 1: 0 5 p.m. ET at Louisville Slugger Field. Broadcast:
12: 5 0 p.m. ET on
MyCountry993.com.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, August 27): Gwinnett vs. Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It's
Coolray Family Value Tuesday at Coolray Field, as fans can load up on $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts.
