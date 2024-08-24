Homer in Ninth Sinks Saints in 6-3 Loss to RailRiders

ST. PAUL, MN - Brooks Lee homered in his first Major League rehab at bat. Andrew Morris turned in a quality start in his first home Triple-A start. Carson McCusker and Jeferson Morales both collected hits in their first Triple-A game. But it was a home run in the top of the ninth inning that cost the Saints in a 6-3 loss to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Saturday night at CHS Field in front of 7,027.

Two batters into the bottom of the first and the Saints took the lead. Diego Castillo led off with a double to left and that was followed by a two-run homer from Lee, his eighth with the Saints, making it 2-0. Lee finished the night 1-4 with a home run, two RBI, and a run scored.

Morris got a lot of weak contact, but the one guy he had trouble against was Oscar Gonzalez who led off the third for the RailRiders with a double to right-center, was sacrificed to third, and scored on a single to right-center by Caleb Durbin cutting the Saints lead in half at 2-1.

The RailRiders grabbed the lead in the fifth when Taylor Trammell led off with an infield single to second and Gonzalez followed with a two-run homer to left, his seventh of the season, making it 3-2. Morris went 6.0 innings allowing three runs on six hits while walking one and striking out four.

Morales came through in the seventh with his first Triple-A hit, a double down the third base line. Payton Eeles followed that with an RBI double to right tying the game at three.

It stayed that way until the ninth when Trammell reached on a one out hit by pitch. With two outs Jahmai Jones doubled off the wall in left putting runners at second and third. After a meeting on the mound, Durbin swung at a first pitch cutter and put it over the left field wall for a three-run homer, his sixth of the season, giving the RailRiders a 6-3 lead.

The Saints had a chance in the bottom of the inning. With one out Morales looped a single into left-center. He finished the night 2-4 with a double and a run scored. Eeles followed with a double into the left field corner putting runners at second and third. With the tying run coming to the plate Anthony Prato swung at the first pitch and fouled out to third. The Saints had one more chance, but Castillo also swung at the first pitch and rolled out to first ending the game.

The same two teams meet in the finale of the six-game series on Sunday afternoon at CHS Field at 2:07 p.m. The Saints send LHP Aaron Rozek (0-3, 7.67) against RailRiders LHP Tom Pannone (7-9, 3.82). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

