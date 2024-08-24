SWB Game Notes - August 24

August 24, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (26-22, 69-53) @ St. Paul Saints (21-28, 59-64)

Game 123 | Road Game 61 | CHS Field | Saturday, August 24, 2024 | First Pitch 7:37 PM EDT

LHP Tanner Tully (2-6, 6.78) vs RHP Andrew Morris (0-0, 4.00)

RUMFIELD'S REIGN - T.J. Rumfield has been the most consistent hitter at the plate for Manager Shelley Duncan as he holds a .291 batting average in 93 games in Triple-A. Rumfield has rocketed 24 doubles and a dozen home runs. He has driven in a team-high 59 runs. He has had a multi-hit contest in 30 of his appearances and has 16 games with multi-RBIs.

RUNNING MAN - The RailRiders stole another base last night to total 193 on the season when Jasson Domínguez had his 11th of the summer. He has now stolen a base in three of four games this week. The team has set a season-high franchise record topping last year's 174 total. This is the most in the International League and second most in Triple-A behind Tacoma's ridiculous 247.

VERSUS LEFT - The RailRiders have seven of fifteen arms as lefties on their pitching staff right now. Four of them are set to be a part of the starting rotation. Southpaw pitchers have held opposing batters to a .233 average against this summer.

SCOTTIE STRONG - Scott Effross came over to the New York Yankees in a trade with the Chicago Cubs for Hayden Wesneski in 2022. He was placed on the 60-Day Injured List before last season and began a rehab assignment in June of this season. He was sent to the RailRiders and was activated to the team's roster, still to remain on the 40-man. In Triple-A he holds a 3.86 earned run average in 18 appearances. Effross has shined this month holding a 0.93 ERA in 9.2 innings allowing just one walk while striking out ten.

PERAZA IN PERSON - Oswald Peraza was recalled to the big leagues on August 14 when Jazz Chisolm was placed on the Injured List. Played in four games with a pair of hits, including a home run. It was his first game in the Majors this season and has totalled 74 overall.

YANKEES #1 - Jasson Domínguez has a .308 average in 30 Triple-A games this season. He has 37 hits with ten for extra bases. In his last week of contests, Domínguez has recorded a .452 batting average with fourteen hits.

FIRST IS THE WORST - After a seven-run first inning by their opponents last night, the RailRiders have allowed a total of 101 runs in the first inning of play. It is nine more than their next highest frame with 92 scored in the fourth.

ON THE WEEK - The RailRiders are hitting the best out of an International League team this week with a .318 cumulative average. They have had the most hits, 49, with fourteen for extra bases. Conversely their pitching staff has allowed the most earned runs, 28, to Norfolk in the series. Their 7.34 overall ERA is second highest. The arms have, however, issued just 11 walks to 30 strikeouts.

International League Stories from August 24, 2024

