Six-Run First Inning Dooms Memphis in Saturday Loss to Charlotte
August 24, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand with a 10-1 loss to the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) on Saturday night at AutoZone Park.
Starting pitcher Nick Raquet (2-7) allowed six runs on seven hits, walked three and struck out two in the loss. The left-handed pitcher allowed all six runs in the first inning. Wilking Rodriguez, Victor Santos and Connor Thomas all provided a scoreless appearance in relief.
The Memphis offense was held quiet on Saturday night. The lone Redbirds run came on a fielder's choice with the bases loaded in the fifth inning. Memphis had the bases loaded and nobody out in the frame but could only bring home one. Third baseman Nick Dunn and right fielder Jordan Walker each reached base twice in the loss, with a base hit and a walk.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to conclude a six-game homestand against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) on Sunday, August 25 with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
