Bulls Fall 1-0 at Syracuse

August 24, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Syracuse, NY - Luisangel Acuna delivered a second inning sacrifice fly to score the game's only run as the Syracuse Mets edged the Durham Bulls 1-0 on Saturday night at NBT Bank Stadium.

The game featured a grand total of two hits, one by the Mets (22-27) and one by the Bulls (23-27). Ronny Simon rolled a single to right in the fourth before being thrown out at second base later in the inning attempting to tag up on a flyball to right-center. Syracuse's only hit was a second inning leadoff single by Austin Allen against Bulls opener Enmanuel Mejia (L, 7-4). Allen was pushed to second base on a walk, advanced to third on a flyout and scored on Acuna's flyball to right.

Five Bulls relievers - Erasmo Ramirez, Alfredo Zarraga, Hunter Bigge, Mason Montgomery and Cole Sulser - combined to retire the final 19 Syracuse hitters. At one stage of the game, both pitching staffs combined to retire 26 consecutive batters.

Mejia (L, 7-4) took the loss, walking four and permitting the one hit and one run in his one-plus inning.

Durham's best chance to score was in the eighth inning with runners at first and second and two outs. Austin Shenton ripped a one-hopper toward right field, but former Chicago White Sox gold glove second baseman Yolmer Sanchez made a spectacular diving stop and threw out Shenton the end the inning.

The road trip concludes Sunday with Joe Rock (4-6, 4.64) scheduled to oppose Dom Hamel (3-6, 6.51) at 1:05 PM ET.

The Bulls return home Tuesday, August 27th against the Buffalo Bisons at 6:35 PM ET.

