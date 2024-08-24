Bulls Fall 1-0 at Syracuse
August 24, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Syracuse, NY - Luisangel Acuna delivered a second inning sacrifice fly to score the game's only run as the Syracuse Mets edged the Durham Bulls 1-0 on Saturday night at NBT Bank Stadium.
The game featured a grand total of two hits, one by the Mets (22-27) and one by the Bulls (23-27). Ronny Simon rolled a single to right in the fourth before being thrown out at second base later in the inning attempting to tag up on a flyball to right-center. Syracuse's only hit was a second inning leadoff single by Austin Allen against Bulls opener Enmanuel Mejia (L, 7-4). Allen was pushed to second base on a walk, advanced to third on a flyout and scored on Acuna's flyball to right.
Five Bulls relievers - Erasmo Ramirez, Alfredo Zarraga, Hunter Bigge, Mason Montgomery and Cole Sulser - combined to retire the final 19 Syracuse hitters. At one stage of the game, both pitching staffs combined to retire 26 consecutive batters.
Mejia (L, 7-4) took the loss, walking four and permitting the one hit and one run in his one-plus inning.
Durham's best chance to score was in the eighth inning with runners at first and second and two outs. Austin Shenton ripped a one-hopper toward right field, but former Chicago White Sox gold glove second baseman Yolmer Sanchez made a spectacular diving stop and threw out Shenton the end the inning.
The road trip concludes Sunday with Joe Rock (4-6, 4.64) scheduled to oppose Dom Hamel (3-6, 6.51) at 1:05 PM ET.
The Bulls return home Tuesday, August 27th against the Buffalo Bisons at 6:35 PM ET.
Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.
#DURHAMBULLS
