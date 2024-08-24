Misiorowski and Yoho Toss Scoreless Innings, Sounds Fall to Jacksonville
August 24, 2024 - International League (IL)
Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds (65-59, 27-22) fell behind early and could not get the offense to churn against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (60-63, 25-23) and were defeated 10-1, with 10,016 fans in attendance at First Horizon Park on Saturday night.
Four batters into the game, Tristan Gray drove a 3-2 slider from DL Hall (1-2) off the lower right corner of the batter's eye. Later in the third inning with two runners already coming into score, Hall allowed a two-run double to extend Jacksonville's lead to 6-0 and chased him from his outing.
Hall got roughed up for the first time with the Sounds. He allowed six earned runs across 2 2/3 innings with three walks. After he allowed the two-run blast in the first, Hall retired all three batters in order in the second inning on 11 pitches before he ran into trouble in the third.
Nashville did not gain much traction in the scoring column, with an Isaac Collins bases-loaded walk resulting in the lone Sounds run. Owen Miller scored the run and had a double and a single from the seven-hole. The highlight of the night for the Sounds came in the fourth inning when Brewer Hicklen swiped his 40 th stolen base of the season to become the first player in the International League to accomplish that feat.
Down 8-1 in the middle innings, Jacob Misiorowski and Craig Yoho shined out of the bullpen. Misiorowski retired all four batters he faced highlighted with a punchout on a 98.6 mph fastball. Yoho took over in the eighth inning and dominated once again to keep his ERA with the Sounds at triple zeros.
Though the Sounds dropped tonight's game, they still hold a 10-7 record over the Jumbo Shrimp this season and have a chance to win the current series tomorrow evening.
The Sounds and Jumbo Shrimp wrap up their season series tomorrow night with Right-hander Chad Patrick (11-1, 3.18) making the start for Nashville against left-hander Jonathan Bermúdez (1-2, 6.46) for Jacksonville. The first pitch is expected for 6:05 p.m. central.
Post-Game Notes
DL Hall (2.2 IP, 5 H, 6 ER, 3 BB, 3 K) did not finish the third inning for the first time since July 21 at Norfolk. In his 13 previous outings for Nashville, he had not allowed more than two earned runs in an appearance.
The bullpen trio of Jacob Misiorowski, Craig Yoho and Aaron Ashby have combined for 20 consecutive scoreless innings with 34 strikeouts. Yoho has not given up an earned run in 19 straight appearances dating back to June 18. With Nashville, he has nine strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.
Brewer Hicklen became the first International League player and the fourth in Triple-A to reach 40 stolen bases this season. It is the second time he has had 40 stolen bases in a season (2021 with Northwest Arkansas, 40 steals).
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2025 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 24, 2024
- Misiorowski and Yoho Toss Scoreless Innings, Sounds Fall to Jacksonville - Nashville Sounds
- Long Ball Propels Clippers Over Indians in Saturday Matchup, 6-3 - Indianapolis Indians
- Knights Fly Past Redbirds on Saturday, 10-1 - Charlotte Knights
- Six-Run First Inning Dooms Memphis in Saturday Loss to Charlotte - Memphis Redbirds
- Chirinos Sparkles as Jacksonville Blasts Nashville, 10-1 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Homer in Ninth Sinks Saints in 6-3 Loss to RailRiders - St. Paul Saints
- RailRiders Double-up on Saints, 6-3 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Anthony Homers for Second Straight Game, Tides Top WooSox 6-3 - Worcester Red Sox
- Stripers Hang on in Ninth for Fifth Straight Win in Louisville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Toledo Hangs On, Defeats Iowa - Iowa Cubs
- Bats Drop Close Battle with Stripers 5-4 - Louisville Bats
- IronPigs Walk-off to Beat Red Wings in Pitcher's Duel - Rochester Red Wings
- Omaha Rally Falls Score in 5-2 Loss to Buffalo - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Mud Hens Channel the Force in a 5-3 Victory Over the Cubs - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bisons Double Up Omaha 4-2 for Second Win of Series - Buffalo Bisons
- Cal Stevenson Powers 'Pigs' to Walk-off Win over Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Syracuse Outlasts Durham in 1-0, Pitchers' Duel of a Win on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Bulls Fall 1-0 at Syracuse - Durham Bulls
- Young Matches Career-High In Strikeouts In Tides' Win - Norfolk Tides
- SWB Game Notes - August 24 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- August 24 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Moving Day: Saints Make Plethora of Moves as McCusker and Morales Promoted from Double-A Wichita - St. Paul Saints
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 24 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Nashville Sounds Stories
- Misiorowski and Yoho Toss Scoreless Innings, Sounds Fall to Jacksonville
- Sounds Simmer Jumbo Shrimp Behind Strong Outing by Pitching Staff
- Arroyo's Walk-off Homer Gives Brewskis Thrilling Win Over Jacksonville
- Nashville Bats Cold and Fall to Jacksonville on Wednesday Night
- Sounds Erase Early Deficit, Take Down Jacksonville in Series Opener