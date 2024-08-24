Misiorowski and Yoho Toss Scoreless Innings, Sounds Fall to Jacksonville

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds (65-59, 27-22) fell behind early and could not get the offense to churn against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (60-63, 25-23) and were defeated 10-1, with 10,016 fans in attendance at First Horizon Park on Saturday night.

Four batters into the game, Tristan Gray drove a 3-2 slider from DL Hall (1-2) off the lower right corner of the batter's eye. Later in the third inning with two runners already coming into score, Hall allowed a two-run double to extend Jacksonville's lead to 6-0 and chased him from his outing.

Hall got roughed up for the first time with the Sounds. He allowed six earned runs across 2 2/3 innings with three walks. After he allowed the two-run blast in the first, Hall retired all three batters in order in the second inning on 11 pitches before he ran into trouble in the third.

Nashville did not gain much traction in the scoring column, with an Isaac Collins bases-loaded walk resulting in the lone Sounds run. Owen Miller scored the run and had a double and a single from the seven-hole. The highlight of the night for the Sounds came in the fourth inning when Brewer Hicklen swiped his 40 th stolen base of the season to become the first player in the International League to accomplish that feat.

Down 8-1 in the middle innings, Jacob Misiorowski and Craig Yoho shined out of the bullpen. Misiorowski retired all four batters he faced highlighted with a punchout on a 98.6 mph fastball. Yoho took over in the eighth inning and dominated once again to keep his ERA with the Sounds at triple zeros.

Though the Sounds dropped tonight's game, they still hold a 10-7 record over the Jumbo Shrimp this season and have a chance to win the current series tomorrow evening.

The Sounds and Jumbo Shrimp wrap up their season series tomorrow night with Right-hander Chad Patrick (11-1, 3.18) making the start for Nashville against left-hander Jonathan Bermúdez (1-2, 6.46) for Jacksonville. The first pitch is expected for 6:05 p.m. central.

Post-Game Notes

DL Hall (2.2 IP, 5 H, 6 ER, 3 BB, 3 K) did not finish the third inning for the first time since July 21 at Norfolk. In his 13 previous outings for Nashville, he had not allowed more than two earned runs in an appearance.

The bullpen trio of Jacob Misiorowski, Craig Yoho and Aaron Ashby have combined for 20 consecutive scoreless innings with 34 strikeouts. Yoho has not given up an earned run in 19 straight appearances dating back to June 18. With Nashville, he has nine strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

Brewer Hicklen became the first International League player and the fourth in Triple-A to reach 40 stolen bases this season. It is the second time he has had 40 stolen bases in a season (2021 with Northwest Arkansas, 40 steals).

