Omaha Drops Series Finale to Iowa

July 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

PAPILLON, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers fell 9-5 in Sunday night's series finale against the Iowa Cubs.

Right-hander Justin Dunn got off to a shaky start, as Iowa took a 4-0 lead in the1st inning on an RBI single, 2-run throwing error, and RBI groundout, though two of the runs were unearned to Dunn.

Between the 2nd and 3rd innings, Iowa added 3 more runs on an RBI double and 2-run home run, chasing Dunn from the game two outs into the 3rd inning. Ben Sears followed Dunn, allowing a single, but stranding an inherited runner before recording the final out of the frame.

Sears threw a 1-2-3 inning in the 4th, retiring his 4th straight Cub with the final out of the frame. In the bottom of the 4th, Dairon Blanco put Omaha on the board with a solo home run for a 7-1 score.

Omaha shrunk the deficit to 7-2 in the 5th after Diego Castillo singled, Nick Pratto was hit by a pitch, and MJ Melendez singled in Castillo.

Beck Way relieved Sears in the top of the 6th and worked a scoreless inning with a strikeout. In the bottom of the frame, Joey Wiemer led off with a walk and advanced to second when Luca Tresh was hit by a pitch. Castillo followed with a 3-run home run to bring the score to 7-5, though still in favor of Iowa.

Evan Sisk took the mound with one out in the 7th and inherited a base runner from Way, though retiring a pair of batters to close the scoreless frame.

In the 8th, Stephen Nogosek followed Sisk and allowed a 2-run home run,as Iowa extended its lead to 9-5. Noah Murdock came in to pitch in the 9th and worked a scoreless inning, though the Storm Chasers were retired in order to end the game, securing the 9-5 final score in favor of Iowa.

After an off day Monday, Omaha returns to action on Tuesday against the Toledo Mud Hens, with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m. CT at Werner Park. Left-hander Rich Hill is scheduled to pitch.







