Stripers Clinch Series Win with 12-1 Onslaught vs. Saints

July 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Everything was clicking for the Gwinnett Stripers (7-5) on Sunday afternoon as they cruised past the St. Paul Saints (5-7) in a 12-1 mashing at Coolray Field. Jonathan Ornelas, David Fletcher, and Conner Capel all homered to help the Stripers take four of six against the Saints, their first home series victory since April 1-5 vs. Nashville.

Decisive Plays: The Stripers got started in the first inning with a three-run homer from Ornelas (5). His second homer of the week gave him seven RBIs during the series. Jarred Kelenic added on in the second inning with a bloop RBI single to shallow left field, making it 4-0. Gwinnett put together a seven-run fourth inning which included a two-run blast from Fletcher (2) and a grand-slam from Capel (7) to raise the lead to 11-0. The Stripers added on a final run in the fifth inning with an RBI single from Luke Waddell. St. Paul ended the shutout bid in the seventh inning with a solo homer from Patrick Winkel (6).

Key Contributors: Capel (1-for-5, homer, 4 RBIs) provided his third homer of the week. Kelenic (4-for-5, double, RBI) reached the four-hit mark by the fifth inning. Waddell (2-for-2, RBI, 3 walks), Ornelas (2-for-3, homer, 3 RBIs), Fletcher (2-for-4, homer, 2 RBIs) and Cody Milligan (2-for-4, triple) each finished with multi-hit games. On the mound, Stripers' starter Davis Daniel (W, 5-7) tossed 6.0 scoreless innings while allowing just three hits and tying his season-high with eight strikeouts.

Noteworthy: The Stripers seven-run fourth inning marked their most runs scored in a frame this season. Capel's nine-RBI series was the most by a Striper this season. Kelenic became the second Gwinnett hitter with a four-hit game in 2025. Fletcher, a member of the Stripers since 2024, hit his first career homer at Coolray Field. Daniel notched his team-leading sixth quality start.

Next Game (Tuesday, July 8): Gwinnett Stripers at Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates), 7:05 p.m. at Victory Field. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.

Next Home Game (Friday, July 18): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins), 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Stick around after the game for a spectacular fireworks display lights up the sky (weather permitting). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.







International League Stories from July 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.