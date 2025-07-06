Jacksonville and Charlotte Postponed Sunday

July 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sunday's contest between the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Charlotte Knights has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up in Charlotte at a date to be determined in the future. Jacksonville visits the Queen City from September 2-7.

Fans who purchased tickets online or over the phone will be able to exchange their rainout ticket through their My Tickets account. Anyone who purchased a walk-up ticket should hold on to it and it can be exchanged in person at the Miller Electric Box Office at the Main Gate by the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza or by calling the box office at (904) 358-2846.

Following an off-day on Monday, the Jumbo Shrimp will welcome in the Norfolk Tides for a six-game series starting Tuesday, July 8 at 7:05 p.m. at VyStar Ballpark. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, Bally Live, ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.

Gates open at 6 p.m. for Stahl-Meyer Two for Tuesday. Fans can enjoy two $2 hot dogs each Tuesday home game. The offer can be redeemed at All American Jax, Southern Fried Freebird, Pinstripe Parlor and Grab & Go.







International League Stories from July 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.