Jacksonville and Charlotte Postponed Sunday
July 6, 2025 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sunday's contest between the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Charlotte Knights has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up in Charlotte at a date to be determined in the future. Jacksonville visits the Queen City from September 2-7.
Fans who purchased tickets online or over the phone will be able to exchange their rainout ticket through their My Tickets account. Anyone who purchased a walk-up ticket should hold on to it and it can be exchanged in person at the Miller Electric Box Office at the Main Gate by the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza or by calling the box office at (904) 358-2846.
Following an off-day on Monday, the Jumbo Shrimp will welcome in the Norfolk Tides for a six-game series starting Tuesday, July 8 at 7:05 p.m. at VyStar Ballpark. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, Bally Live, ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.
Gates open at 6 p.m. for Stahl-Meyer Two for Tuesday. Fans can enjoy two $2 hot dogs each Tuesday home game. The offer can be redeemed at All American Jax, Southern Fried Freebird, Pinstripe Parlor and Grab & Go.
International League Stories from July 6, 2025
- Rochester Slips Past Bisons 3-1 in Series Finale - Buffalo Bisons
- Jacksonville and Charlotte Postponed Sunday - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Memphis Loses Slugfest to Cross-State Rival Nashville - Memphis Redbirds
- Indy Scores Season-High 13 Runs in Series-Clinching Victory over Bats - Indianapolis Indians
- Consistent Counterpunches Overwhelm Bats in Wild 13-11 Barn Burner - Louisville Bats
- Jesse Winker Homers But Mets Fall to Red Sox, 8-7, on Sunday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Leal Leads RailRiders to Series Win - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Stripers Clinch Series Win with 12-1 Onslaught vs. Saints - Gwinnett Stripers
- Red Wings Take Series Finale over Bisons - Rochester Red Wings
- Weston Wilson Homers as 'Pigs Dropped by RailRiders in Series Finale - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- July 6 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Lee's Ninth-Inning Blast Lifts Hens to Victory - Toledo Mud Hens
- Sunday, Bloody Sunday, Saints Lose Series Finale 12-1 to Stripers - St. Paul Saints
- Peterson Impressive Sunday for Clippers - Columbus Clippers
- Sunday's Scheduled Bulls-Tides Contest Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Durham Bulls
- Cincinnati Reds Affiliate Louisville Here All Week - Columbus Clippers
- Marlins' Brantly to Begin Rehab Assignment with Jumbo Shrimp - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 5. 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 6 vs. Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Stories
- Jacksonville and Charlotte Postponed Sunday
- Marlins' Brantly to Begin Rehab Assignment with Jumbo Shrimp
- Jacksonville Falls to Charlotte to Even the Series
- Jacksonville Evens up Series with Charlotte Behind McSweeney Gem
- Five-Run Second Sinks Jacksonville in Thursday Game against Charlotte