SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 5. 2025

July 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (6-4, 52-32) at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (7-3, 45-37)

July 6, 2025 | Game 83 | Home Game 43 | PNC Field | First Pitch 1:05 P.M.

RH Mitch Neunborn (No Record) vs. RH Erick Leal (3-7, 6.54)

Neunborn: Triple-A Debut; 3-2 for Reading with a 3.35 ERA over 19 games, including five starts

Leal: Allowed 1 R (0 ER) on 1 H in 6/29 Win vs. WOR with 7 K & 2 BB over 7.0 IP (6-1 RailRiders)

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA (July 5, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 16-6 Saturday night at PNC Field. Yankees #12 Prospect Everson Pereira hit for the cycle and drove in six as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre evened the set at two games apiece heading into the series finale Sunday afternoon.

The RailRiders plated a pair of runs in the first and second innings. In the third, all nine Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hitters came to the plate, adding five runs on four hits for a 9-0 lead. In the fifth, SWB added four more runs. After Jones doubled to lead off, Pereira sent a slider 459 feet over the center field wall to stretch the lead to eleven. Pereira's two-run shot was the longest home run by a RailRider this year. With two outs, Lopez singled and Jackson walked to set up Duke Ellis, who doubled to make the game a 13-0 contest.

Lehigh Valley got on the board against RailRiders starter Allan Winans with three runs on the sixth, but Pereira responded with his second home run of the night. The IronPigs put position player Nick Dunn on the mound to pitch the eighth. After Jones walked, Pereira tripled to complete the cycle and scored on a Rumfield force out. Bryan De La Cruz followed, blasting a solo bomb over the right field wall to build the advantage at 16-3. Garrett Stubbs and Donovan Walton hit RBI singles for Lehigh Valley in the top of the ninth to cap the scoring.

The RailRiders offense recorded 17 hits, 11 walks, and 32 total bases in the ten-run victory, with Pereira finishing the game 5-for-6 with four runs and six RBIs. Winans (8-0) earned the win while Lehigh Valley starter Adonis Medina (0-1) took the loss.

ONE MORE TIME- The RailRiders and IronPigs conclude their split home and home holiday week set today. Five of the seven games between the clubs this year have been decided by one run, while the other two have been double-digit Scranton/Wilkes-Barre victories. The RailRiders and IronPigs meet again for seven games over six days at Coca-Cola Park in early August.

THE PEREIRA GAME- Everson Pereira's cycle on Saturday night was the first by a RailRider since Dustin Fowler accomplished the feat on April 30, 2017, against Indianapolis at PNC Field. It was the second five-hit game of his career and the first by any Scranton/Wilkes-Barre player since Carlos Narvaez last June against Buffalo. Pereira's six runs batted in were one off a career-best.

SUNDAY ENCORE- Erick Leal's last start was a week ago today in the Worcester series finale. The right-hander pitched a season-best 7.0 innings, the longest start by a RailRiders arm this season, and Leal struck out seven with a pair of walks in his second win of the series.

EXPERIENCED ADDITION- New York has signed infielder Jeimer Candelario to a Minor League contract and assigned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The 31-year-old has appeared in 880 MLB games over 10 seasons and holds a career .237 big league average with 110 home runs. Candelario was released by the Reds shortly after the RailRiders faced him two weeks ago on a rehab assignment with Louisville.

IN THE FOLD- New York promoted Luis Pacheco from Somerset on Friday. The reliever was signed last June after 25 appearances with Rieleros de Aguascalientes of the Mexican League, going 1-1 with five saves and a 2.78 ERA. He pitched in 25 games for the Patriots this season, sporting a 1-0 record and a 5.33 ERA with 30 strikeouts and 13 walks over 27 innings.

NEW FACES- The Yankees have signed infielder Nicky Lopez and pitcher Joel Kuhnel to Minor League contracts and assigned them to the RailRiders. Lopez spent the last month on a Minor League deal with Arizona, hitting .267 over 24 games for Reno. He has appeared in the Majors for both the LA Angels and Chicago Cubs this season. Kuhnel was just released by the Phillies this past week, having appeared in 26 games for Lehigh Valley with a 3-1 record, a 3.62 ERA and a pair of saves over 32.1 innings of work.

BAD FINISH- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's loss Thursday was only the second time they have fallen in walk-off fashion this season. Durham plated a bottom-nine run on April 20 in a 4-3 win. The RailRiders are now 35-2 when leading after eight innings this season.

BEST OF LUCK- The Yankees have traded catcher Alex Jackson to the Baltimore Orioles. Over 44 games for the RailRiders this season, Jackson hit .226 with 10 home runs and 34 runs batted in.

YARD WORK- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opens the second half with 15 home games out of 17 on the schedule prior to the MLB All-Star Break on July 14. The RailRiders won ten straight at PNC Field from June 10 through June 27, their longest home winning streak since 11 consecutive wins at PNC Field during the 2016 championship season.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- The Yankees lost 12-6 to the Mets on Saturday. A first-inning grand slam by Brandon Nimmo set the early tone and home runs from Jazz Chisholm, Jr., Anthony Volpe and Austin Wells could not halt the Yankees losing streak... Somerset rallied from a three-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth to beat Reading 4-3. Roc Riggio singled in a pair to walk it off... Hudson Valley blanked Brooklyn 7-0 with all seven runs crossing in the final three innings. Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz struck out eight over seven scoreless in the win... Tampa was beaten twice by Clearwater, falling 6-3 in the completion of a suspended game from July 3 and 4-2 in six innings during the regularly scheduled game.







International League Stories from July 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.