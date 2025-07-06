Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 6 vs. Buffalo

Buffalo Bisons (5-6, 35-49) vs. Rochester Red Wings (3-8, 30-53)

Sunday - 1:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Anders Tolhurst (3-3, 5.82) vs. RHP Bryce Conley (0-0, 1.50)

SATURDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: The Rochester Red Wings and Buffalo Bisons met for the fifth game of their six-game series on a sweltering Saturday evening at Innovative Field...looking to bounce back from a loss on Friday, the Wings took a back-and-forth contest from the Bisons by the score of 8-5...3B JOSÉ TENA crushed the first homer of his Triple-A season, and RF NICK SCHNELL hit his third homer in his last four games...Rochester looks to close out the series with a win on Sunday afternoon, sending RHP BRYCE CONLEY to the mound to make his Innovative Field Debut against RHP Anders Tolhurst for the Bisons.

TENA-RIFFIC: 2B JOSÉ TENA picked up his first home run of the season for the Red Wings on Saturday night, launching the ball 458 feet to center field...this is Tena's first minor league home run since August 7, 2024, also against the Bisons...in each of the five games he's played this month, the Dominican Republic native has recorded at least one hit, with three of the games being multi-hit efforts...

With his home run coming in the fifth inning on Saturday, Tena has improved his slash line to .571/.625/1.143 while batting in the fifth frame.

HANDY HITTING: 1B YOHANDY MORALES ended Saturday Night's contest 2-for-5 with a pair of RBI and a run scored...since 6/18, the Florida native has eight XBH (seven doubles and one home run), and nine RBI, to go along with 15 hits and 10 runs scored...during this span, Morales ranks first on the Red Wings in XBH and doubles, second in runs, and third in RBI and hits

SCHNELLS LIKE DINGERS: RF NICK SCHNELL finished 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored yesterday, going yard for the third time in four games...this raised his home run total to 10 on the season, eight of which have come with Rochester...since being called up to Triple-A, the Louisville alum is first on the team among qualified players in home runs (8), RBI (26), and ranks second in OPS (.800), and runs (18), and third with 30 base knocks...Schnell is top three in the International League in home runs (3), hits (8) and RBI (7) since July 1st

When batting fifth in the lineup, the lefty slugger has six homers and 13 RBI, including an average of .295, and is slugging .727

KONNOT BE TOUCHED: LHP KONNOR PILKINGTON threw 1.2 of scoreless ball yesterday, striking out and walking a batter while picking up his second save of the season in the process...the southpaw currently holds an eight-game scoreless streak and has not given up an earned run in 13 out of his last 14 outings...throughout this scoreless streak, the Mississippi State alum has thrown 9.2 innings, allowing just two hits, pitching to a 0.62 WHIP and picking up three holds and two saves...the lefty is second on the team in appearances this year with 32, and fourth in strikeouts with 46

ADON'T STOP: RHP JOAN ADON picked up the win on the hill in Saturday's game, keeping the Bisons hitless through 1.1 innings...in 3.1 innings so far in July, Adon hasn't allowed a run and has given up just one hit and one walk while striking out four of the batters he's faced.

In the four appearances he's made in the second half, Adon has recorded a 2.45 ERA and held opposing batters to a .192 BA.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY... 2011: On this day in 2011, the Rochester Red Wings picked up their first-ever combined no-hitter... RHP JEFF MANSHIP started the game on the mound for the Wings, lasting for 4.0 innings and striking out four batters...he then handed the ball off to LHP JAKE STEVENS, who threw 3.0 hitless innings and also struck out four...RHP KYLE WALDROP and RHP JIM HOEY threw the eighth and ninth innings, respectively, to close out the no-hit performance...the Rochester offense was powered by multi-hit games from CF BRANDON ROBERTS and LF DUSTIN MARTIN, and a 3-RBI day from 3B CHASE LAMBIN.







