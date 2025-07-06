I-Cubs Win Four Games this Week Versus I-80 Rivals

July 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - The Iowa Cubs won the final game against the Omaha Storm Chasers 9-5 and claimed the week-long split-series four games to two.

In the final game of a long series between the I-80 rivals, the I-Cubs jumped out to a large lead with a 7-0 score in the first three innings of the game.

Moises Ballesteros earned himself a three-hit game in tonight's game. Ballesteros has six three-hit games on the season and leads the team.

Kevin Alcántara continued his dominance against Omaha as he earned another RBI and his fourth of the week.

In the third inning, Dixon Machado ripped his third homer of the season for a two-run shot as the lead extended to 7-0.

The Chasers added two runs in fourth and fifth inning for a 7-2 score still in favor of Iowa.

However, Omaha kept creeping back into the game as the score was 7-5 in favor of Iowa off a three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth.

Greg Allen made up for his previous 0-for-4 line with a two-run homer in the top of the eighth inning as the final was 9-5 for Iowa.

With Monday off, Iowa travels to St. Paul for the next six-game series as game one starts Tuesday, July 6 and first pitch is at 7:07 p.m.







International League Stories from July 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.