Weston Wilson Homers as 'Pigs Dropped by RailRiders in Series Finale

July 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Moosic, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (52-33, 6-5) mounted a late rally but it was not enough to erase a seven-run deficit as they fell 9-6 to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (46-37, 8-3), on Sunday afternoon at PNC Field.

Scoreless until the fourth, Cal Stevenson broke the ice all on his own for the 'Pigs. Stevenson laid down a bunt single, stole second, advanced to third on a groundout and then scored on a wild pitch.

A Spencer Jones three-run homer kicked off a six-run two out rally for the RailRiders in the fifth. TJ Rumfield added an RBI single and Bryan De La Cruz chipped in a two-run homer to cap the frame.

Weston Wilson hit a solo homer, his third, to cut it back to a 6-2 game in the sixth.

Scranton answered with three of their own in the last of the sixth. Jones collected his fourth RBI on a sacrifice fly, Rumfield earned his second on a bases loaded walk, while De La Cruz got his third on another sac fly.

Gabriel Rincones Jr. drew a bases loaded walk to force in a run in the eighth and Donnovan Walton singled home two later in the inning to bring the 'Pigs to within striking distance at 9-5.

Payton Henry hit his sixth homer of the season, and second of the week, to lead off the ninth, making it. Stevenson singled with two outs in the inning, but the 'Pigs could not get the tying run to the plate.

Erick Leal (4-7) earned the win for the RailRiders, allowing just two runs in six innings on three hits and two walks, striking out three.

Mitch Neunborn (0-1) took the loss for the 'Pigs as he was charged with two runs in 4.1 innings on four hits and a walk, striking out two.

Following an off-day on Monday, the IronPigs continue their road swing as they head north to Syracuse to take on the Mets. First pitch on Tuesday is slated for 6:35 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from July 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.