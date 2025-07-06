Red Wings Take Series Finale over Bisons

The Red Wings wrapped up their series against the Buffalo Bisons on Sunday afternoon with a 3-1 victory. RHP Bryce Conley got the start for the Red Wings and delivered 5.0 strong innings, allowing just one earned run on three hits while striking out six. CF Robert Hassell III had a solo blast, and 2B J.T. Arruda contributed a pair of RBI singles in the win.

The Wings would break the scoreless tie in the bottom of the second inning. RF Nick Schnell led off the inning by taking a pitch off his hand, followed by LF Andrew Pinckney lacing a single through the middle to put two runners on. Two batters later, 2B J.T. Arruda lined a 2-out RBI single to give the Wings the 1-0 lead.

The Bisons would have a loud and quick response in the top of the third. 1B Rainer Nunez led off the inning by launching a 437-foot blast to tie the game at one apiece.

The Red Wings responded with a lead-off home run of their own in the bottom half of the frame. CF Robert Hassell III cranked his eighth homer of the season over the center-field wall, reclaiming the lead for the Wings, 2-1.

Both offenses quieted down over the next few innings until the bottom of the sixth, when 3B Jackson Cluff roped a two-out single to center. C C.J. Stubbs followed with a walk, and J.T. Arruda drove a ball to left-center, scoring Cluff and extending Rochester's lead to 3-1.

Red Wings pitching shut down the Bisons the rest of the way, securing a 3-1 win over the Bisons in the final game of the series.

RHP Bryce Conley got the nod for the Wings on Sunday afternoon. The Georgia native tossed 5.0 innings of one-run ball, allowing just three hits while striking out six Bisons. RHP Holden Powell would relieve Conley, hurling 1.0 scoreless inning. RHP Jack Sinclair would be the next arm out of the bullpen for the Wings. The former Central Florida Knight pitched 1.0 inning, allowing two hits and zero runs. RHP Carlos Romero would take over in the eighth inning. The righty tossed 0.1 innings, allowing two baserunners before being relieved. RHP Marquis Grissom Jr. would relieve Romero, striking out both batters he faced and stranding the runners. Grissom would return for the ninth and get the save. The Los Angeles native tossed 1.2 innings while striking out four and earning his second save of the year.

2B J.T. Arruda is Sunday's Player of the Game. The Fresno State alum went 2-for-4 with two RBI singles in the win. This performance marks his first multi-RBI effort since 5/31 against COL and his first multi-hit game since 6/6 at Worcester.

The Red Wings open a six-game homestand next week against the Worcester Red Sox, with the first game starting Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 PM.







