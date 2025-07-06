Jesse Winker Homers But Mets Fall to Red Sox, 8-7, on Sunday Afternoon

July 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Kylie Richelle)

Syracuse, NY - In the final game of a six-game series, the Syracuse Mets lost an 8-7 shootout to the Worcester Red Sox on Sunday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium. Despite the loss, Syracuse won the series, taking four of the six games over Worcester.

Although the Worcester (44-42, 3-9) offense had only scored one run over the last two games, the Red Sox jumped on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning. Nick Sogard singled and Blaze Jordan knocked him in with an RBI single to put Worcester in front, 1-0.

In the bottom of the first inning, Syracuse (40-47, 9-3) didn't take much time to respond. Luisangel Acuña led off with a single and Major League rehabber Jesse Winker launched a two-run homer that put the Mets ahead, 2-1. Soon after, Jared Young walked, Jose Azocar singled, and Luke Ritter smacked a two-run single to extend the Syracuse lead to three, 4-1.

The offense kept flowing in the top of the second inning when the Red Sox drew a pair of walks and Corey Rosier hit an RBI double to cut the lead to 4-2. Next, Phillip Sikes hit a sacrifice fly and Sogard hit another RBI double, tying the score 4-4. With Sogard at second base and one out, Vaughn Grissom knocked Sogard in with a double, putting Worcester on top, 5-4.

The Mets tied it up in the second inning on a sacrifice fly from Young, knotting the score at 5-5.

In the fourth, Acuña, Winker, Villar, and Young consecutively drew walks to give Syracuse a 6-5 advantage.

The Red Sox snatched the lead right back in the sixth inning when Sikes hit a two-run homer that put Worcester up, 7-6.

In the seventh, the Red Sox tacked on an insurance run with a solo homer by Grissom, stretching the lead to 8-6.

The Mets got one back in the bottom of the seventh on an opposite-field homer by Young that cut the deficit to 8-7, but Syracuse didn't overcome the one-run disadvantage.

Syracuse starts a six-game series with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

