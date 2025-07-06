Memphis Loses Slugfest to Cross-State Rival Nashville
July 6, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a nine-game homestand and wrapped up a six-game series against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with a 15-11 loss on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.
For the second straight game, the Memphis offense posted seven runs in a single inning. The Redbirds rally came in the bottom of the eighth inning to cut the Nashville lead to three. In the frame, shortstop Brody Moore smacked an inside-the-park three-run home run, the first home run in his Triple-A career. Moore finished Sunday 3-for-5.
Left fielder Mike Antico went 3-for-5 with three runs scored, a home run and two RBIs. In the loss, six Memphis batters posted a multi-hit effort and seven scored a run. Eight of the nine Redbirds reached base more than once.
Starting pitcher Michael McGreevy (8-2) allowed eight runs on seven hits, walked two and struck out six. The outing marked the first time McGreevy allowed a run at Triple-A since May. The loss is McGreevy's first since opening night at Louisville. Memphis pitching struck out 16 batters in the lost, the second most in a game this season.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, July 8 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
