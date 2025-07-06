Lee's Ninth-Inning Blast Lifts Hens to Victory
July 6, 2025 - International League (IL)
Toledo Mud Hens News Release
Columbus, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Columbus Clippers in the series finale at Huntington Park on Sunday, rallying once again in the ninth inning to secure a 5-4 comeback victory.
Starting on the mound for Toledo was RHP Jordan Balazovic, entering the game with a 3-0 record and a 2.10 ERA. Columbus countered with RHP Austin Peterson, who came in with an 0-1 record and a 7.71 ERA.
Unlike Saturday's low-scoring affair, the Clippers got to work early. A one-out double from Christian Cairo in the first was followed by an RBI single from Jhonkensy Noel to give Columbus an early 1-0 lead.
Balazovic made a brief appearance in his first game back from the injured list, tossing one inning and allowing one earned run on two hits while striking out two. Brendan White took over in the second and also went just one inning, surrendering one earned run and issuing a walk.
Alex Lange entered in the third and faced only three batters, giving up another RBI single that extended the Clippers' lead to 2-0. Woo-Suk Go replaced Lange with two outs and closed the frame.
Toledo looked to respond after Brian Serven drew a walk and Riley Unroe dropped down a bunt single, but Columbus escaped the inning with two quick outs to shut down the threat.
After 1.1 innings from Go, the Hens turned to their fifth pitcher of the day as PJ Poulin took the mound to begin the fifth.
Toledo finally broke through offensively in the sixth. Andy Ibáñez was hit by a pitch, and Brewer Hicklen came through with a two-out, two-run homer to tie the game at 2-2.
Dylan Smith began the bottom of the sixth and quickly found trouble, allowing two singles and a walk to load the bases. A sacrifice fly gave Columbus a 3-2 lead, but a clutch double-play by Toledo ended the inning and prevented further damage.
The Hens called on their seventh pitcher in the seventh, turning to Beau Brieske after Smith allowed one earned run on two hits and one walk. Brieske responded by retiring the side in order.
Toledo threatened again in the eighth after a single by Jace Jung and another from Hicklen, aided by miscommunication in the Clippers' outfield that put runners on the corners. However, Columbus got the final out to escape the jam.
With the bullpen running deep, Ryan Miller took the mound in the eighth to keep the Hens within striking distance. He worked around a single and stolen base to hold the score.
Down by one, Toledo mounted another late-inning rally in the ninth. Serven led off with a single, Unroe followed with a walk, and Hao-Yu Lee stayed hot, launching a three-run homer to give Toledo a 5-3 lead.
Drew Sommers came in to close it out. Though the Clippers scratched across a run with two base hits, Sommers struck out the final batter to seal the 5-4 win and a series victory for the Mud Hens.
Notables:
Brewer Hicklen: 1 R, 2 H, 2 RBI, 1 HR - .225 AVG
Hao-Yu Lee: 1 R, 1 H, 3 RBI, 1 HR - .246 AVG
The Mud Hens will now travel to Omaha for a six-game set against the Storm Chasers. First pitch for Tuesday's series opener is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.
