Peterson Impressive Sunday for Clippers

July 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - On a sunny Sunday afternoon in the Arena District, the Columbus Clippers gave up a late lead and fell to their in-state rivals from Toledo, 5-4.

Columbus jumped out to an early lead in the 1st inning thanks to a RBI single by Jhonkensy Noel. That lead increased to two in the 3rd inning when C.J. Kayfus singled in a run.

The Clippers got another great start by right-hander Austin Peterson who tossed 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while striking out five. Peterson was in line for his first Triple-A victory when he departed, but the Mud He

Columbus regained the advantage in the bottom of the 6th after a sacrifice fly by Dom Nunez, making it 3-2. That lead held until the 9th, when Toledo's Hao-Yu Lee hit a three-run homer to swing the game in favor of the Mud Hens.

The Clippers tried to mount a rally with two outs in the 9th. Nunez reached after being hit by a pitch. Pinch runner Dayan Frias came around to score on a single by Yordys Valdes, but it wasn't enough for Columbus.

The Clippers fall to 6-6 in the 2025 "Second Half".

After a day off Monday, the Clippers will welcome the Louisville Bats to town for a six-game series beginning Tuesday. Louisville is the top affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds. Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night gets things going on July 8, with a first pitch scheduled for 7:05pm.







