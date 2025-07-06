Rochester Slips Past Bisons 3-1 in Series Finale

Rochester, N.Y. - A solo home run by Rainer Nunez was not enough for the Buffalo Bisons in their 3-1 loss to the Rochester Red Wings on Sunday afternoon at Innovative Field. The loss allowed Rochester to split the six-game series with the Bisons.

In the bottom of the second, Rochester struck first. Nick Schnell led off for the Red Wings and reached base after a pitch hit him. Five batters later, J.T. Arruda hit an RBI single that brought Schnell across the plate, handing Rochester an early 1-0 lead.

In the top of the third, Buffalo responded. On the first pitch of the third inning, Rainer Nunez hit his seventh home run of the season, which tied the game 1-1.

In the bottom half of the third inning, Robert Hassell III led off and regained the Red Wings' lead with a solo home run to center field, making the score 2-1.

Through the first five innings, the game featured a pitching duel between the two starters. Anders Tolhurst struck out six batters, allowed just four hits and a walk, and limited the Red Wings to one run. Bryce Conley held Buffalo to just three hits and a walk, struck out six, stifled the Bisons to one run, and later was credited with the victory. Both starters were replaced following the fifth.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Red Wings added to their lead. Jackson Cluff, who replaced Trey Lipscomb following an ejection in the bottom of the second, reached base on a base hit. A batter later, C.J. Stubbs drew a walk. Arruda recorded his second RBI of the game on a single that brought Cluff across the plate, increasing Rochester's lead to 3-1.

In the eighth inning, the Bisons showed some hope. Riley Tirotta led off the inning with a single, and two batters later, Orelvis Martinez followed up by reaching base on balls. The push came up short for Buffalo as Ali Sanchez and Yohendrick Pinango both struck out, retiring the side.

In the top of the ninth, Buffalo was retired 1-2-3, finalizing Rochester's 3-1 victory.

Sunday's matinee game concluded the six-game set with a series tie between the two teams, three wins apiece.

