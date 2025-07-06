Sunday's Scheduled Bulls-Tides Contest Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

July 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC- Sunday evening's scheduled matchup between the Durham Bulls and Norfolk Tides at Durham Bulls Athletic Park has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be rescheduled to a future date to be determined. Tickets for tonight's scheduled game will be valid for the rescheduled contest. Fans will receive more information when that date is finalized.

Durham is set to continue their nine-game homestand on Tuesday evening as they begin a six-game series versus the Nashville Sounds, the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. Tickets for that game and all remaining 2025 home contests can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com/tickets.







International League Stories from July 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.