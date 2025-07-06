July 6 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers

July 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (44-41, 5-6) vs. OMAHA STORM CHASERS (35-50, 4-7)

Sunday, July 6 - 5:05 PM CT - Werner Park - Papillion, NE

RHP Ben Brown (0-0, -.--) vs. RHP Justin Dunn (2-3, 7.57)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the finale of a six-game series against the Omaha Storm Chasers tonight...the two teams played the first three games of the series in Des Moines and play the final three in Omaha...right-hander Ben Brown is slated to make his first start for Iowa vs. right-hander Justin Dunn.

TOUGH ONE: The I-Cubs fell to Omaha by an 8-4 score last night despite two home runs from Owen Caissie ... Moises Ballesteros went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI... Kenta Maeda suffered the loss as he worked 5.1 innings and allowed four runs on six hits with four strikeouts.

THERE GOES THAT MAN: Thursday night, Carlos Pérez hit his 19th home run of the season and his second in as many days...it marked the third time he has homered in back-to-back days this season following June 6-7 and both games of a May 15 doubleheader...in his last 28 games, Pérez has hit 13 homers and has 30 RBI, both lead the International League during that span...Carlos ranks among IL leaders in home runs (2nd), extra-base hits (2nd, 37) and RBI (T-7th, 54).

VS. OMAHA: This marks the third series Omaha and Iowa have played this season and first since June 3-8 at Werner Park...the I-Cubs have gone 9-5 vs. the Storm Chasers this season, including a four-game win streak from June 4-6.

BALLY, BALLY: Since June 1, Catcher Moises Ballesteros has played 26 games and has tallied eight multi-hit efforts...during that span, he is batting .309 (30-for-97) with 11 doubles, three home runs and 24 RBI...Bally ranks among International League leaders in batting average (3rd, .330), hits (3rd, 90), doubles (T-6th, 20) and total bases (7th, 136).

PUNCHIES: Friday night's starter Chris Kachmar was promoted from Double-A Knoxville and earned the win...Kachmar tallied nine strikeouts in 5.0 innings which is the most by an I-Cubs pitcher this season and highest mark since Brandon Birdsell struck out 10 on Sept. 21, 2024 at Rochester.

THE BIG O: Last night, Owen Caissie tallied his second multi-homer game of the season and his second this series, with the last coming on July 3...he is the fifth I-Cub this season with two multi-homer games, including Moises Ballesteros, Jonathon Long, Matt Shaw and Chase Strumpf ...on Monday, Major League Baseball announced the rosters for the 2025 All-Star Futures Game and Iowa Cubs outfielder was selected for the second straight year...Caissie, the Cubs No. 1 prospect and No. 42 in all of baseball (MLB.com) is slashing .273/.382/.551 (70-for-256) in 69 games this season...he ranks among International League leaders in extra-base hits (T-2nd, 37), total bases (3rd, 141), home runs (T-4th, 16), OPS (6th, .933), slugging percentage (8th, .551) and runs (T-8th, 50).

EL JAGUAR: Outfielder Kevin Alcántara went 0-for-4 to snap his multi-hit game streak at six Friday night...it is tied for the longest such streak in the International League this season and longest by an I-Cub since Chris Dominguez did it in seven straight games from June 28-July 4 2017...in 23 games since June 6, The Jaguar is slashing .337/.387/.570 (29-for-86) with eight doubles, four home runs and 15 RBI.

SWING IT: The I-Cubs offense has been prolific this season as they lead the International League in hits (759), batting average (.270) and doubles (178)...during the 2024 season, Iowa finished 13th in the league with 1,244 hits and finished with a .250 batting average which was tied for 15th-best in the league.

JONNY LONG BALL: Friday night, Cubs No. 11 prospect Jonathon Long tallied his second multi-homer game of the season with the first coming May 30 vs. Syracuse...he is one of five I-Cubs to have two multi-homer games this season along with Moises Ballesteros, Matt Shaw, Chase Strumpf and Owen Caissie ...he ranks among International League leaders in hits (2nd, 93), total bases (2nd, 147), batting average (7th, .314), RBI (T-7th, 54) and runs (T-8th, 50).







International League Stories from July 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.