Sunday, Bloody Sunday, Saints Lose Series Finale 12-1 to Stripers

July 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - Since mid-May, Sunday's haven't been kind to the St. Paul Saints. They won four straight series finales from April 27-May 18, but they've won just once since. After falling 12-1 to the Gwinnett Stripers on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field, the Saints are now 1-6 in their last seven series finales having been outscored 68-38.

The Stripers entered Sunday having hit 16% (4-25) of their Coolray Field home runs in this series. They increased that percentage to 25% when the day was over, slugging three big blasts.

Jarred Kelenic led off the bottom of the first with a double to right. Luke Waddell followed with a walk. Jonathan Ornelas made it 3-0 with a three-run homer to left-center, his fifth of the season.

In the second, Cody Milligan led off with a triple to right-center for the Stripers. With two outs he scored on a fly ball single to left by Kelenic increasing the lead to 4-0.

The game was blown wide open in the fourth as the Stripers scored seven runs, all with two outs. With one on and two outs David Fletcher hit a two-run homer to left, his second of the season, making it 6-0. The Stripers then loaded the bases on a single to right by Kelenic and back-to-back walks. After a pitching change, Cody Laweryson hit Eddy's Leonard increasing the lead to 7-0. Conner Capel followed with a grand slam, his seventh of the season, making it 11-0. Starter Connor Gillispie was charged with a career-high nine runs on the day.

With two outs and nobody on in the fifth the Stripers added another run with three straight singles by Fletcher, Kelenic, and Waddell, the latter scoring a run, giving the Stripers a 12-0 lead.

Patrick Winkel broke up the shutout as he hit a solo homer to right in the seventh, his sixth of the season, making it 12-1.

Patrick Winkel broke up the shutout as he hit a solo homer to right in the seventh, his sixth of the season, making it 12-1.







