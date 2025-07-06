Consistent Counterpunches Overwhelm Bats in Wild 13-11 Barn Burner

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana - The Louisville Bats battled hard down the stretch but ultimately fell to the Indianapolis Indians by a score of 13-11 in Sunday's series finale. Indianapolis scored a baker's dozen on just 11 hits, but Louisville pitchers walked six batters, and the Indians capitalized. It was a rollercoaster ballgame that lasted three hours and fifteen minutes, matching the Bats' longest game of the season.

Bats starter Chase Petty (L, 2-5) ran into trouble in the bottom of the first, giving up a pair of hits and a walk to load the bases with one away. Petty missed a fastball armside that hit Billy Cook in the hip, forcing in the first run of the ballgame and giving the Indians a 1-0 lead. Another run came home on a wild pitch, but Petty was able to avoid further damage by recording his second strikeout and a flyout to end the inning.

Drake Fellows was sharp early in the game for the Tribe, retiring the first six he faced with four punchouts. The Bats began to get some offense in the top of the third with a single from Bryson Brigman and a walk to Eric Yang, bringing up Blake Dunn. Dunn walked, loading the bases with nobody out as Louisville's order turned over to leadoff man Francisco Urbaez. Fellows spiked a slider that kicked away, bringing home Brigman to get the Bats on the board. Urbaez grounded out to short to bring home another run, tying the game at two.

Indianapolis drew a leadoff walk before Ji Hwan Bae knocked a routine grounder to shortstop. Davis Wendzel made a wide throw to second that went into right field, putting runners on second and third with nobody out. Another walk loaded the bases for Billy Cook, who drew Petty's fourth walk, bringing home the go-ahead run. A hard-hit groundball by Nick Yorke took a bad hop and ate up Ryan Vilade at third, bringing home another run as the Bats still searched for the first out of the inning. Liover Peguero singled to right to bring home Indianapolis' third run of the inning, prompting manager Pat Kelly to take Petty out of the game.

Evan Kravetz entered in relief for the Bats. He walked in another run and allowed a sacrifice fly, making it 7-2 Indians before the inning ended.

Louisville picked up its third run in the top of the fourth with an RBI double from Jack Rogers before Indianapolis got the run back in the bottom of the inning.

After a scoreless fifth inning, Louisville broke through in the sixth, pulling within a pair thanks to a three-run blast by Davis Wendzel, his first homer since returning from injury. Later in the inning, Eric Yang pulled a groundball to the left side. He reached on a fielder's choice but pulled up past first, grabbing his hamstring. He exited the game as Will Banfield entered to pinch run, staying in to catch in the bottom of the sixth.

Indianapolis got all three runs back in the sixth to back up then-pitcher Burch Smith (W, 2-0) with a home run by Jack Suwinski and RBI hits from Yorke and Peguero, as the Tribe took an 11-6 lead into the late innings.

Edwin Rios gave Louisville another jolt in the top of the seventh, popping his 17th homer of the season to chip away at the deficit. The Indians still led 11-8 as the Indianapolis crowd rose to stretch.

Suwinski got the two runs right back for Indianapolis, ripping a two-run double that made it 13-8 entering the eighth.

Urbaez and Connor Joe both recorded RBI hits in the top of the eighth, as the Bats once again got within two runs. It proved to be the final surge for Louisville, as Yohan Ramirez (S, 7) entered in the ninth to close out the Bats, ending a wild afternoon at Victory Field.

The Bats (37-50, 5-7 second half) will continue their road trip with six games in Columbus against the Clippers (40-44, 6-6 second half). First pitch for game one on Tuesday is set for 7:05 p.m. ET with Nick Curran on the call for Sports Talk 790.







