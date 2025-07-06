Cincinnati Reds Affiliate Louisville Here All Week

Huntington Park is the place to be this week. Don't miss the last chance this season to see the top affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds (boo!) take on the future stars of the Cleveland Guardians (yeah!) in the downtown Columbus Arena District. You won't get affordable family entertainment like this anywhere else in town.

TUESDAY, JULY 8 (7:05pm)

Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night! A Columbus staple, join us for ten cent hot dogs available throughout the game, while supplies last. Presented By Tansky Sawmill Toyota.

Irish Heritage Night! Celebrate Irish Heritage with the Dublin Irish Festival at Huntington Park! Pre-game music on the right field concourse and other festivities!

WEDNESDAY, JULY 9 (7:05pm)

Dollar Day! Enjoy select concession items at just $1 each!

Military & First Responder Night! 50% off all available tickets (max. of 4) for active and retired Military & First Responders (to all Wednesday home games).

Great Clips Charity Cut-A-Thon! Great Clips will be in attendance providing complimentary haircuts to fans as part of their charity Cut-A-Thon throughout the game! Presented By Great Clips.

THURSDAY, JULY 10 (12:05pm)

Business Day Special! Cut out of the office and join us for lunch and a ballgame with a special, weekday day game and 12:05pm start time.

Thirsty Thursday! Bottoms up. Head to the ballpark to enjoy drink specials all game!

FRIDAY, JULY 11 (7:05pm)

$5 FRIDAY! Enjoy your favorite small draft beers & wines for just $5 each. You can also get a slice of Donatos pizza and a soft drink at the Donatos Dugout Stand for $5! Plus ALL Bleacher, Lawn, and SRO tickets are just $5!

SATURDAY, JULY 12 (7:05pm)

Party-at-the-Park! Pre-Game live music on the Right Field Concourse featuring the musical stylings of Donna Mogavero.

SUNDAY, JULY 13 (1:05pm)

Family Day! Have a fun-filled end of the weekend for your family with Family Day at the Clippers! Get a Family Pass which admits up to 2 adults and 4 youth/seniors for Bleacher/Lawn/Standing Room Only for just $18 total or upgrade to Reserved Seating for $27 for the entire family! Presented by Medical Mutual.

Senior Day! Clippers fans 60 & over can enjoy discounted admission on Sundays! Bleacher seats are $3 and Reserved Seats are $5.

Post-Game Fun Run around the Bases! Stick around after the game for a fun lap around the bases! Fans of all ages are welcome! Enter the field by section 5 on the 1st base side and then exit on the 3rd base side. Weather permitting.

Ring Your Bell Sundays Presented by Dor Mar! The first 500 kids 12 & under to enter the gates will receive a Clippers Victory Bell from Dor-Mar!

Elinor Wonders Why Appearance! Stop by the WOSU table in center field throughout the game to meet PBS Kids character Elinor from Elinor Wonders Why!







