Indy Scores Season-High 13 Runs in Series-Clinching Victory over Bats

July 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians went on top in the first inning and held off the Louisville Bats despite a quartet of multi-run innings to win, 13-11, on Sunday afternoon at Victory Field. The win clinched Indianapolis' sixth straight series victory against Louisville at home dating back to Aug. 2, 2022.

The Indians (8-4, 50-36) took control of the contest early, loading the bases with just one out in the first inning. Billy Cook plated the first run for Indy on a hit by pitch and Nick Solak scored Indy's final run of the opening frame on a wild pitch.

The Bats (5-7, 37-50) came back to tie the game in the third inning on a wild pitch and an RBI groundout from Francisco Urbaez. The Indians responded with a five-run flurry in the bottom half to break things open. Indy again loaded the bases before Cook reclaimed the lead on an RBI walk. Nick Yorke and Liover Peguero each followed with RBI singles, setting up Alika Williams to draw Indy's second bases-loaded walk of the game. Ronny Simon capped the third inning scoring at 7-2 with a sacrifice fly, giving Indy its fifth run on just two hits in the frame.

The Bats started to chip away, first with an RBI double from Jack Rogers in the fourth, but Indy got it right back with an RBI groundout by Yorke in the bottom end of the frame. The teams matched run totals again in the sixth. Davis Wendzel clubbed a three-run home run to pull the Bats within two in the top half before Jack Suwinski homered, Yorke doubled and Peguero singled to push the Indians to an 11-6 advantage.

Edwin Ríos smashed his 17th homer of the campaign, a two-run shot in the seventh, but those runs were erased with Suwinski's fourth hit, a two-run double, in the Indians half of the inning. The RBI hit pushed the Indians to 13 runs, which is the most they've scored in a game this season. Additionally, Suwinski's four-hit day matched his single-game career high in hits, which he's accomplished twice previously. He last did so on Aug. 4, 2021, at Akron while with Double-A Altoona.

Louisville mounted one last comeback in the eighth, pushing across three runs on a walk and a trio of hits, but were shut down by Yohan Ramírez (S, 7). Burch Smith (W, 2-0) took the win for Indy despite tossing only 0.2 innings, while Bats starter Chase Petty (L, 2-5) earned the decision after allowing seven runs (five earned) in 2.0 innings of work.

The Indians have an off day on Monday before beginning a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers, Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, on Tuesday evening at 7:05 PM from Victory Field. Both teams have yet to name a starter for the series opener.







