Omaha Drops Second Straight to Louisville in 5-3 Loss
June 21, 2024 - International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers dropped a second straight game to the Louisville Bats, losing 5-3 Friday at Werner Park.
In the fourth of a six-game set, the Bats came swinging in the top of the second inning and they took an early 3-0 lead with two hits and a walk to score three off of Omaha starting pitcher Jonathan Bowlan. Louisville added additional runs in the third and fifth innings, both times on a walk and two-out single to grow the lead to 5-0 midway through the fifth.
After 11 scoreless innings going back to Thursday's game and retired 12 straight to begin Friday's contest, Omaha got its first three hits in the bottom of the fifth inning as CJ Alexander doubled, Nick Pratto singled him in and Tyler Gentry connected for a two-run homer, cutting the deficit to 5-3. The inning continued as Cam Devanney and John Rave both singled to put two on base with two outs, but the pair were stranded to end the inning with the go-ahead run at the plate.
Bowlan threw 5.2 innings on the night as he left one runner on base with two outs in the top of the sixth to end his night as Colin Selby entered play and retired the last out of the inning. Selby threw a 1-2-3 seventh inning and struck out one in the process, retiring all four batters he faced in the game with two punchouts in 1.1 innings.
Noah Murdock worked around a leadoff single for a scoreless eighth inning and got the first out of the ninth, before Evan Sisk took over on the mound. Sisk picked off the runner he inherited from Murdock and got a strikeout for the final out of the inning to keep the deficit at two runs.
The Chasers produced a pair of singles in the bottom of the ninth, from Devin Mann and Brian O'Keefe, to bring the game-winning run to the plate but both runners were stranded on as a strikeout ended the game, Louisville's 14th of the night on the mound to end the game 5-3 in the Bats' favor.
The Storm Chasers continue this week's series against the Bats Saturday, June 22 as first pitch will be 6:05 p.m. CT and right-handed pitcher Chandler Champlain is slated to start for Omaha.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 21, 2024
- Omaha Drops Second Straight to Louisville in 5-3 Loss - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Mud Hens Show Grit in Close 4-2 Battle Against Saints - Toledo Mud Hens
- A Perfect 10, Saints Win 10th Straight with 4-2 Victory Over Mud Hens - St. Paul Saints
- WooSox Defeat Clippers 6-2 Behind Kavadas' Bat - Worcester Red Sox
- Baker Blasts 71st Career Home Run in Memphis Uniform in Loss to Jacksonville - Memphis Redbirds
- Bottom of the Order Carries Nashville to a Win in Front of Sellout Crowd - Nashville Sounds
- Six-Run Eighth Inning Propels 'Pigs Comeback for Fourth Straight Win Over Tides - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bats Tie Series with 5-3 Win Over Omaha - Louisville Bats
- Sounds Knock Out Bulls, 7-4 - Durham Bulls
- Indians Plate Five in Seventh, Scoot Past I-Cubs, 5-2 - Indianapolis Indians
- Indians Plate Five in Seventh, Scoot Past I-Cubs, 5-2 - Indianapolis Indians
- Surging Knights Win Sixth-Straight Game, Beat the Stripers 4-0 Friday - Charlotte Knights
- Waddell Homers, But Stripers Lose Again in Charlotte - Gwinnett Stripers
- Late Lead Lost For Tides Fifth Straight Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Five-Run Seventh Downs I-Cubs in Indianapolis - Iowa Cubs
- Stripers Shut out by Nastrini, Knights in Fourth Straight Loss - Gwinnett Stripers
- Syracuse Pitching Shines Again in 3-1 Win over Rochester on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Bisons and Scranton Suspended on Friday in Moosic - Buffalo Bisons
- RailRiders and Bisons Game Suspended - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Buffalo Runs out to 11-0 Lead before Rain Hits - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- June 21 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Knights Sign 11-Year-Old Brantlee Mumford to One-Day Contract - Charlotte Knights
- SWB Game Notes - June 21 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- WooSox Remember Willie Mays - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 21 at Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Powerade Presents Iowa Swarm Night at Principal Park - Iowa Cubs
- Red Wings to be Featured Sunday in MiLB Free Game of the Day - Rochester Red Wings
- Mets Beat Red Wings in Back-And-Forth Contest - Rochester Red Wings
- Omaha's 7-Game Winning Streak Ends with 7-1 Loss to Louisville - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Omaha Storm Chasers Stories
- Omaha Drops Second Straight to Louisville in 5-3 Loss
- Omaha's 7-Game Winning Streak Ends with 7-1 Loss to Louisville
- Season-High 15 Strikeouts Lead to 7-1 Omaha Win Over Louisville
- Chasers Clinch First Half Title with 9-4 Win against Louisville
- Omaha Storm Chasers Win 1st Half, Clinch Home Field Advantage in International League Championship Series