SWB Game Notes - June 21

June 21, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Buffalo Bisons (36-36) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (42-30)

Game 73 | Home Game 34 | PNC Field | Friday, June 21, 2024 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Beau Sulser (1-3, 7.00) vs LHP Edgar Barclay (3-5, 6.21)

ROJAS RAMPAGE - Jose Rojas has been clutch at the plate for the RailRiders with a team-leading 14 home runs and 45 runs batted in. Rojas has hit .240 on the season, but has found his swing in May and June. The lefty bat recently opted out of his contract, but chose to re-sign with the Yankees organization after originally joining the club during the offseason.

HOMER HELL - The RailRiders pitching staff gave up five home runs in the game last night for the second time this week and the third time this season. It is the most they have allowed in a single contest this summer. In total, SWB arm's have let up 90 long balls which is suprising only fourth most in the International League. Columbus leads the way with 116 allowed, almost ten more than the next team.

DOUBLE DUTY - For the second time this season, Manager Shelley Duncan had to utilize two position players to pitch the final two frames of a game. Last night, fans saw Josh VanMeter toss a scoreless frame in the eighth while striking out two. Kevin Smith followed with his pitching debut, throwing a clean inning as well to keep SWB in the game. The first time two position players pitched was when Luis Torrens and VanMeter did so on May 26 vs Syracuse. Jose Rojas has been the only other non-pitcher to take the mound for the RailRiders this season.

EARLY DEFICIT - SWB has struggled with allowing their opponents to score in the first inning of the game and take an early lead. Last night, Tully allowed two solo homers for Buffalo to jump out in front. The RailRiders have let up an inning-high 62 runs in the first frame. Conversely, their offense thrives late in the game as they have plated the most runs (60)in the 7th inning this summer.

BRANDON'S BEST - After being on the Injured List for about two weeks, the RailRiders are happy to have Brandon Lockridge back in the lineup. He has hit .274 in 45 games and has become a stable leadoff hitter for Shelley Duncan. Lockridge had a fantastic May hitting .354 and has taken that into June, albeit in just four games. The speedster leads the team in stolen bases, notching his 22nd last night which is good for fourth most in the International League.

WE SEE YOU - RailRiders relief pitcher Oddanier Mosqueda made his 27th appearance of the season yesterday. This is the most outings on the team and within the entire Yankees farm system, with four more appearances than the next arm. The lefty often enters the game in the middle of an inning and has been successful at stopping the opponents offense. Mosqueda has inherited 15 baserunners so far and has allowed just four of them to score, including leaving two aboard last night.

LATE AND CLOSE - The bullpen has racked up 20 saves on the season, second most in the International League. Omaha has nailed down 23 saves. Phil Bickford and Anthony Misiewicz lead the team with four each, while nine total players have a least one.

