RailRiders and Bisons Game Suspended
June 21, 2024 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - Friday's game between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and the Buffalo Bisons at PNC Field has been suspended due to inclement weather.
The RailRiders and Bisons will resume play on Saturday, June 22. Gates at PNC Field will open at 3:30 P.M. with a CHAMP beanie bay-styled giveaway and Friday's game set to continue at 4:05. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Buffalo will play the first contest to nine innings and the second to seven with approximately 40 minutes between games. The RailRiders will celebrate 90s Night during the nightcap with custom jerseys, an appearance by C&C Music Factory and a Post-Game 90s Dance Party.
The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and the Buffalo Bisons were suspended due to rain prior to the bottom of the third inning. Buffalo was leading 11-0 when the tarp covered the field to pause play.
Steward Berroa led off the game with a double and Riley Tirotta sent him home with an RBI single.
In the next inning, Will Robertson smacked a home run off of starter Edgar Barclay for a 2-0 advantage.
Buffalo took off in the third as they connected for nine more runs on eight hits. The visitors batted through the order and then some when both Leo Jimenez and Damiano Palmegiani each had two knocks. Jimenez and Tirotta smacked back-to-back homers to chase Barclay out of the game. Reliever Matt Sauer ended the frame with a strikeout, stranding an inherited a runner.
After the inning closed with a 11-0 advantage for the Bisons, the umpire crew called for the tarp to be pulled and a monsoon rolled in.
Tickets from Friday night's game can be exchanged for any remaining home game during the 2024 season, with the exception of July 4. Additional restrictions may apply and tickets are subject to availability. Find out more on the RailRiders Rain Policy at swbrailriders.com/ballpark/railriders-rain-policy. Fans can also email rainout@swbrailriders.com to exchange their tickets.
