Six-Run Eighth Inning Propels 'Pigs Comeback for Fourth Straight Win Over Tides
June 21, 2024 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, PA - For the second straight night the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (33-38) staged a dramatic eighth inning rally to complete a comeback over the Norfolk Tides (35-38), winning their fourth consecutive game 7-3 on Friday Night at Coca-Cola Park.
Connor Norby doubled to begin the game for Norfolk and one batter later Coby Mayo doubled him home for the first run of the game.
Mayo was responsible for the second run of the game as well, when he hit a solo homer in the fourth, his 14th of the season.
With two away in the sixth, Hudson Haskin swiped second for Norfolk, and then scored on a Connor Pavolony to make it 3-0 Tides.
The 'Pigs hit the comeback trail in the bottom of the sixth. Coming off the bench in the top of the inning, Nick Podkul took his first plate appearance in the bottom half and promptly hit a solo homer, his seventh of the season, to cut the deficit to 3-1.
The eight was the fatal blow for the Tides as the 'Pigs scored six times to rally. With one out Podkul walked and Buddy Kennedy followed with a single, Weston Wilson then singled Podkul home before Darick Hall walked to load the bases. Ruben Cardenas was then hit by a pitch to force home the tying run. Jim Haley was next up, and his grounder to third coaxed a throwing error that allowed two runs to score giving the 'Pigs the lead. A Cal Stevenson double then drove in two more runs to cap the six-run frame, with the 'Pigs up 7-3.
Andrew Bellatti (2-0) pitched a scoreless eighth, working around a single by striking out two to earnt he win for the IronPigs.
Wandisson Charles (1-5) took the loss for the Tides, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits and one walk in one-third of an inning.
The 'Pigs and Tides continue their series on Saturday, June 22 at Coca-Cola Park. Mick Abel (1-7, 6.93) goes for Lehigh Valley while Norfolk hands the ball to Tucker Davidson (1-2, 2.74)
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
--#YourHometownTeam--
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 21, 2024
- Omaha Drops Second Straight to Louisville in 5-3 Loss - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Mud Hens Show Grit in Close 4-2 Battle Against Saints - Toledo Mud Hens
- A Perfect 10, Saints Win 10th Straight with 4-2 Victory Over Mud Hens - St. Paul Saints
- WooSox Defeat Clippers 6-2 Behind Kavadas' Bat - Worcester Red Sox
- Baker Blasts 71st Career Home Run in Memphis Uniform in Loss to Jacksonville - Memphis Redbirds
- Bottom of the Order Carries Nashville to a Win in Front of Sellout Crowd - Nashville Sounds
- Six-Run Eighth Inning Propels 'Pigs Comeback for Fourth Straight Win Over Tides - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bats Tie Series with 5-3 Win Over Omaha - Louisville Bats
- Sounds Knock Out Bulls, 7-4 - Durham Bulls
- Indians Plate Five in Seventh, Scoot Past I-Cubs, 5-2 - Indianapolis Indians
- Indians Plate Five in Seventh, Scoot Past I-Cubs, 5-2 - Indianapolis Indians
- Surging Knights Win Sixth-Straight Game, Beat the Stripers 4-0 Friday - Charlotte Knights
- Waddell Homers, But Stripers Lose Again in Charlotte - Gwinnett Stripers
- Late Lead Lost For Tides Fifth Straight Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Five-Run Seventh Downs I-Cubs in Indianapolis - Iowa Cubs
- Stripers Shut out by Nastrini, Knights in Fourth Straight Loss - Gwinnett Stripers
- Syracuse Pitching Shines Again in 3-1 Win over Rochester on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Bisons and Scranton Suspended on Friday in Moosic - Buffalo Bisons
- RailRiders and Bisons Game Suspended - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Buffalo Runs out to 11-0 Lead before Rain Hits - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- June 21 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Knights Sign 11-Year-Old Brantlee Mumford to One-Day Contract - Charlotte Knights
- SWB Game Notes - June 21 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- WooSox Remember Willie Mays - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 21 at Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Powerade Presents Iowa Swarm Night at Principal Park - Iowa Cubs
- Red Wings to be Featured Sunday in MiLB Free Game of the Day - Rochester Red Wings
- Mets Beat Red Wings in Back-And-Forth Contest - Rochester Red Wings
- Omaha's 7-Game Winning Streak Ends with 7-1 Loss to Louisville - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley IronPigs Stories
- 'Pigs Drop Slugfest to Tides
- Six-Run Eighth Inning Propels 'Pigs Comeback for Fourth Straight Win Over Tides
- Johan Rojas Smashes Go-Ahead Homer as Part of Four-Hit Game to Complete Comeback for 'Pigs
- Buddy Kennedy Goes Deep Twice as 'Pigs Top Tides
- Weston Wilson's Two Homers Back Michael Mercado's Quality Outing for a 'Pigs Winner