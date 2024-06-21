Six-Run Eighth Inning Propels 'Pigs Comeback for Fourth Straight Win Over Tides

June 21, 2024 - International League (IL)

Allentown, PA - For the second straight night the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (33-38) staged a dramatic eighth inning rally to complete a comeback over the Norfolk Tides (35-38), winning their fourth consecutive game 7-3 on Friday Night at Coca-Cola Park.

Connor Norby doubled to begin the game for Norfolk and one batter later Coby Mayo doubled him home for the first run of the game.

Mayo was responsible for the second run of the game as well, when he hit a solo homer in the fourth, his 14th of the season.

With two away in the sixth, Hudson Haskin swiped second for Norfolk, and then scored on a Connor Pavolony to make it 3-0 Tides.

The 'Pigs hit the comeback trail in the bottom of the sixth. Coming off the bench in the top of the inning, Nick Podkul took his first plate appearance in the bottom half and promptly hit a solo homer, his seventh of the season, to cut the deficit to 3-1.

The eight was the fatal blow for the Tides as the 'Pigs scored six times to rally. With one out Podkul walked and Buddy Kennedy followed with a single, Weston Wilson then singled Podkul home before Darick Hall walked to load the bases. Ruben Cardenas was then hit by a pitch to force home the tying run. Jim Haley was next up, and his grounder to third coaxed a throwing error that allowed two runs to score giving the 'Pigs the lead. A Cal Stevenson double then drove in two more runs to cap the six-run frame, with the 'Pigs up 7-3.

Andrew Bellatti (2-0) pitched a scoreless eighth, working around a single by striking out two to earnt he win for the IronPigs.

Wandisson Charles (1-5) took the loss for the Tides, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits and one walk in one-third of an inning.

The 'Pigs and Tides continue their series on Saturday, June 22 at Coca-Cola Park. Mick Abel (1-7, 6.93) goes for Lehigh Valley while Norfolk hands the ball to Tucker Davidson (1-2, 2.74)

