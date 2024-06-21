Late Lead Lost For Tides Fifth Straight Loss
June 21, 2024 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
ALLENTOWN, P.A. - The Norfolk Tides (35-38) fell to the Lehigh Valley Ironpigs (33-38), 7-3, on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park. It was the second straight game Norfolk lost their lead in the eighth inning. The Tides extended their losing streak to five games with the loss, dating back to Sunday.
Connor Norby led tonight's game off with a double. He later scored when Coby Mayo ripped an RBI double to break the scoring open. It was a pitcher's duel from there, with neither team scoring until the fifth inning when Mayo launched a solo home run to double the Tides lead to 2-0.
Norfolk extended it's lead to 3-0 in the sixth inning when Connor Pavolony knocked an RBI single in the sixth inning. Lehigh Valley would score their first run of the game in the bottom-half when Nick Podkul belted his seventh home run of the season, making it a 3-1 ballgame.
That would be the only run Tides starter Julio Teheren would allow. He exited the game as the winning pitcher of record and tossed a quality start. He lasted 6.0 innings, allowing the one run on the homer and four hits. He walked two while striking out three. He tossed 88 pitches, 52 for strikes.
Lehigh Valley managed to make another comback in the eighth inning with six runs. They started when Weston Wilson knocked an RBI single. With the bases loaded, Ruben Cardenas was hit by a pitch to tie the game. Two runs would score on a fielder's choice error. The scoring was capped at 7-3 when Cal Stevenson roped a two-run double.
The Tides will take on the Ironpigs tomorrow night in the fifth game of their six-game series. The Tides will start LHP Tucker Davidson (1-2, 2.74), while RHP Mick Abel (1-7, 6.93) will take the mound for Lehigh Valley. First pitch is 7:05 p.m.
POSTGAME NOTES
Extra Mayo: Coby Mayo led the Tides offense tonight, going 3-for-4 with a run, a double, a home run and two RBI...the homer was his 14th of the season and his first since May 12 at Memphis...that ties him for the ninth-most in the International League...it was his 18th multi-hit game with Norfolk this season, and his fifth with at least three hits.
Pavolony Pummels: The other Tide to have multiple hits tonight was Connor Pavolony, who went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a walk...it's his second multi-hit effort of the season, with the other happening on his Triple-A debut on June 8 at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
