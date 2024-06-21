Bisons and Scranton Suspended on Friday in Moosic

June 21, 2024 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Buffalo Bisons and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were suspended in the middle of the third inning on Friday night due to heavy rains at PNC Field that rendered the field unplayable after a rain delay that lasted more than 1:30.

In the top of the first inning, before the rain started, the Bisons gained an early 1-0 lead after Riley Tirotta drove in Steward Berroa. Berroa, hitting leadoff, got himself into scoring position on a line-drive double shot over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre right fielder.

In the top of the second, with the help of a Will Robertson homer, the Bisons would extend their lead to 2-0 over the RailRiders. The homer was his 9th of the season, and the third of the series against the RailRiders. The ball traveled 401 feet and had an exit velocity of 104.7 mph.

In the top of the third inning, with bases loaded and one out, Brian Serven grounded into a force out, but scored Tirotta. This would extend the lead to 3-0 Buffalo.

After an injury delay due to Will Robertson being hit by a pitch, the Bisons would extend their lead to 4-0 as a result of Cam Eden singling on a line drive. Then, Bryce Arnold hit a ground ball single to left field, scoring Serven and Robertson, 6-0 Bisons. Berroa followed that at-bat up with an RBI line drive double. This scored Eden and Arnold making the score 8-0 Buffalo.

Then, Leo Jimenez hit his 7th home run of the season. The long ball over the left center field wall also scored Berroa. This would push the lead to double-digits, 10-0 Buffalo. Following Jimenez, Tirotta hit a solo shot to extend the Bisons lead to 11-0. The home run gave Tirotta his second RBI on the night. Tirotta's home run marked his third of the series.

The game was postponed in the bottom of the third inning due to a thunderstorm over the ballpark. It will be resumed tomorrow with Oscar Gonzalez batting for the RailRiders.

