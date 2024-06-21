Syracuse Pitching Shines Again in 3-1 Win over Rochester on Friday Night

June 21, 2024 - International League (IL)

Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets pitching staff was the star of the show on a steamy Friday night at NBT Bank Stadium, holding the Rochester Red Wings to just one run on six hits as Syracuse took down Rochester, 3-1. The Mets have won five games in a row and are 20 games over .500 for the first time since 2014.

After the first two innings went scoreless, Syracuse (46-26) took the lead in a four-batter sequence with two outs in the bottom of the third inning. Rhylan Thomas doubled to put a runner on second with two outs, and Rylan Bannon walked to keep the inning alive. Brett Baty followed with a single into left field to score Thomas for a 1-0 Mets lead. Then, Luke Ritter slugged a two-run double off the left-field wall to plate both Bannon and Ritter for a 3-0 Syracuse advantage. That capped off the three-run flurry for the Mets, the sixth different half inning already this week in which the Mets scored three or more runs. Baty has now driven in runs in three straight games while Ritter leads the Mets with 53 RBIs this season.

From there, the pitching for Rochester (36-35) would hold the line. Starter Spenser Watkins lasted seven innings in a very solid start, allowing six hits and three runs with two walks and one strikeouts. Watkins only threw 77 pitches in his seven innings of work and retired the final 13 batters he faced. Reliver Eduardo Salazar also worked a clean eighth inning. The final 16 Syracuse batters of the game came to the plate without reaching base.

However, the Red Wings were one-upped by the brilliant Syracuse pitching all evening long. Starting pitcher José Butto was masterful yet again, allowing just one run on four hits with one walk and seven strikeouts in six scintillating innings. Butto, in his last three starts, has allowed just four earned runs in 17 and two-thirds innings.

From there, the bullpen slammed the door yet again. Max Kranick worked a quick seventh, Josh Walker tossed a scoreless eighth, and then Ty Adcock closed it out in the ninth. However, the ninth did get mighty interesting for the Mets. Rochester loaded up the bases with one out, but consecutive flyouts ended the game with Syracuse as the winners yet again. The Mets have now won five straight games overall, four straight games to start this series, and eight out of the ten games on their 12-game homestand.

The Syracuse Mets are home all week wrapping up their first two-week homestand of the season. The second half of the 12-game homestand is against the Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, the Rochester Red Wings. Game five of the series is set for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch on Saturday. Left-hander Joey Lucchesi expected to start for the Mets against right-hander Jackson Rutledge for the Red Wings.

