Sounds Knock Out Bulls, 7-4
June 21, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Nashville, TN - The Nashville Sounds defeated the Durham Bulls 7-4 on Friday night at First Horizon Park before a sellout of 10,222 fans.
The Sounds (37-36) scored three times in the second inning after knocking out Durham starter Angel Sanchez. Wes Clarke led off the inning drilling a 110mph liner against the mid-section of Sanchez (L, 4-2). Sanchez writhed on the ground in pain for several minutes before rising to his feet and walking under his own power to the clubhouse. Nathan Wiles entered in emergency relief to pitch the next 4 1/3 innings. The Sounds collected consecutive triples in the second to jump ahead 3-0.
Durham (35-38) chipped away with a run in the fourth on a double from Austin Shenton, then a run in the sixth on a bases loaded walk to Ronny Simon, but that's as close as the Bulls would come.
Nashville added three in the sixth before the Bulls mustered one last threat. Training 6-2, the Bulls filled the bases with none out. Curtis Mead hit a sacrifice fly to score a run, then an infield hit from Jake Mangum brought in a second run to cut the deficit to 6-4. Following a pitching change, Shenton fouled out and Rene Pinto struck out to close the inning.
Michael Gomez threw the final 2 2/3 innings for Durham.
The Bulls needed to win their final three games of the half to finish above .500. The Bulls at their nadir were 21-31, 10 games under .500 before putting together an 11-7 month of June.
The series continues Saturday night with at 7:35 PM ET. Durham will start Jacob Lopez (2-3, 5.25) against Nashville's Aaron Ashby (1-4, 7.66).
Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.
#DURHAMBULLS
