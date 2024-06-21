Surging Knights Win Sixth-Straight Game, Beat the Stripers 4-0 Friday
June 21, 2024 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
His last 10-strikeout game came on August 16, 2023 as a member of the Double-A Birmingham Barons. In relief of Nastrini, three Charlotte pitchers combined to hold the Stripers scoreless over the final three innings (Sammy Peralta, Josimar Cousin and Aaron McGarity).
Offensively, the Knights jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back. Second baseman Michael Chavis ripped an RBI double in the first and shortstop Colson Montgomery added a sacrifice-fly RBI to give the Knights a 2-0 lead. Three innings later, center fielder Rafael Ortega drove home a run on an RBI single to make it a 3-0 ballgame. The Knights added a fourth and final run in the bottom of the eighth inning thanks to a sacrifice-fly RBI off the bat of third baseman Wilmer Difo.
Charlotte's six consecutive wins are the most since last season (May 20-26).
The Knights will continue the six-game home series against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves) on Saturday from Truist Field. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call beginning at 5:00 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com. Additionally, Dick Cooke will join Matt and Mike in the TV booth beginning at 5:00 p.m. on My 12 WMYT. First pitch is set for 5:05 p.m. from Uptown Charlotte on Friday.
