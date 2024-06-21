Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 21 at Syracuse

June 21, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings







Rochester Red Wings (36-34) vs. Syracuse Mets (45-26)

Friday - 6:35 p.m. ET - NBT Bank Stadium - Syracuse, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Spenser Watkins (4-2, 4.43) vs. RHP José Buttó (3-2, 3.45)

SALTY CITY: In a game that saw six different lead changes, the Rochester Red Wings fell to Syracuse for the third consecutive night, 8-6...four different Red Wing hitters turned in two-hit performances, including 2B DARREN BAKER'S team-leading 17th multi-hit game of the season...LF JAMES WOOD also extended his on-base streak to 31 games with a walk in the first, the longest streak by any player in the International League this season...Rochester looks to get into the win tonight, sending RHP SPENSER WATKINS to the mound against Mets RHP José Buttó.

EDGE OF SEVENTEEN: 2B DARREN BAKER recorded his 17th multi-hit game of the season last night, finishing 2-for-4 with an RBI and run scored...the California native now has the most multi-hit performances on the team, passing 1B JUAN YEPEZ and LF JAMES WOOD ...

Baker has 64 total hits this season, the most on the team and third-most among Nationals Minor Leaguers.

YOU'RE A WIZARD, HAROLD: RF HAROLD RAMÍREZ reached base three times last night, going 2-for-4 with a double and single, an RBI, and a walk...across his first five games with the Red Wings, Ramírez has collected six hits in 16 at-bats for a team-leading .375 batting average, while driving in four runs...he also leads the team with a .545 on-base percentage over that span.

WOOD-N'T YOU LIKE TO BE ME: LF JAMES WOOD extended his on-base streak to 31 games with a walk in the top of the first last night, finishing 0-for-3...this is the longest on-base streak by any player in the International League this season and the longest by a Red Wing since Josh Palacios also reached in 31-straight from 6/19-7/30 in 2022.

BRADY'S BACK. TELL A FRIEND: C BRADY LINDSLY turned in his second straight multi-hit performance last night, finishing 2-for-3, with an RBI and a run scored...the lefty catcher has recorded a hit in seven of his eight games in the month of June...since the start of the month, Lindsly leads the team in RBIs (9), is second in AVG (.345) and SLG (.517), tied for second in doubles (2), third in OPS (.904), fifth in OBP (.387), tied for fifth in XBH (3), and top ten in hits (10).

FAST CAR(TER): 3B CARTER KIEBOOM logged his third multi-hit performance of the month Thursday night, finishing 2-for-4 with a run scored...over the month of June, the Georgia native is tied for second on the team for runs scored (9). fourth in walks (8), and is top ten in RBIs (6), OBP (.352), OPS(.619), and hits (10).

RISKY WITH RISP: The Red Wings picked up five hits in nine attempts with runners in scoring position last night, the 12th time this season Rochester has picked up five or more hits with RISP in a game this season...OF ALEX CALL leads the team with a .380 batting average (19-for-50) with RISP, ranking fifth in the International League (min. 50 AB).

