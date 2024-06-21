Mud Hens Show Grit in Close 4-2 Battle Against Saints
June 21, 2024 - International League (IL)
Toledo Mud Hens News Release
The Mud Hens faced a 4-2 defeat against the Saints on Friday night at CHS Field.
With the first pitch thrown at 8:09 PM, the Mud Hens were determined to end the Saints' winning streak. The game started swiftly, but the second inning saw the Mud Hens load the bases with three consecutive walks. Riley Unroe's pop fly, although caught, allowed Eddys Leonard to score, putting the Hens on the board. In the bottom half, the Saints responded with a run of their own. Keider Montero struck out two batters in a row, and Ryan Vilade secured the third out by catching a pop fly in left field.
Parker Meadows opened the third inning with a hit to center field but was caught stealing second base, and the Hens couldn't break through the Saints' defense. The Mud Hens' defense held strong, achieving a 1-2-3 inning with Bligh Madris catching two pop flies and Vilade snagging the third.
In the top of the fourth, Vilade's single to third base was notable, but with two outs already against the Hens, a slow roller from Anthony Bemboom ended the inning. Montero dominated the bottom half, retiring nine Saints in a row by his fourth strikeout.
A Saints home run in the fifth inning gave them the lead, but Montero quickly recovered, ending the inning with a strikeout and Andrew Navigato's impressive catch on a difficult pop fly.
The sixth inning started with three straight walks for the Hens, prompting a mound visit for the Saints. Bemboom grounded out but allowed Leonard to score, bringing the Mud Hens closer. Devin Sweet relieved Montero at the bottom of the sixth, struggling initially but ultimately preventing further runs despite the long inning.
As the game evolved into a series of walks and strategic plays, both teams managed to escape without additional runs despite opportunities with loaded bases. Lael Lockhart replaced Sweet in the bottom of the seventh, achieving three crucial strikeouts.
Hits from both teams stayed infield, leading to quick outs. The Saints extended their lead by one more run in the bottom of the eighth. In the top of the ninth, the Mud Hens couldn't mount a comeback, falling short of the needed runs.
The Mud Hens will have another shot against the Saints in game five tomorrow at 7:30 PM.
Notables:
Montero (5.0 IP, 5K's 5.03 ERA)
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 21, 2024
- Omaha Drops Second Straight to Louisville in 5-3 Loss - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Mud Hens Show Grit in Close 4-2 Battle Against Saints - Toledo Mud Hens
- A Perfect 10, Saints Win 10th Straight with 4-2 Victory Over Mud Hens - St. Paul Saints
- WooSox Defeat Clippers 6-2 Behind Kavadas' Bat - Worcester Red Sox
- Baker Blasts 71st Career Home Run in Memphis Uniform in Loss to Jacksonville - Memphis Redbirds
- Bottom of the Order Carries Nashville to a Win in Front of Sellout Crowd - Nashville Sounds
- Six-Run Eighth Inning Propels 'Pigs Comeback for Fourth Straight Win Over Tides - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bats Tie Series with 5-3 Win Over Omaha - Louisville Bats
- Sounds Knock Out Bulls, 7-4 - Durham Bulls
- Indians Plate Five in Seventh, Scoot Past I-Cubs, 5-2 - Indianapolis Indians
- Indians Plate Five in Seventh, Scoot Past I-Cubs, 5-2 - Indianapolis Indians
- Surging Knights Win Sixth-Straight Game, Beat the Stripers 4-0 Friday - Charlotte Knights
- Waddell Homers, But Stripers Lose Again in Charlotte - Gwinnett Stripers
- Late Lead Lost For Tides Fifth Straight Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Five-Run Seventh Downs I-Cubs in Indianapolis - Iowa Cubs
- Stripers Shut out by Nastrini, Knights in Fourth Straight Loss - Gwinnett Stripers
- Syracuse Pitching Shines Again in 3-1 Win over Rochester on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Bisons and Scranton Suspended on Friday in Moosic - Buffalo Bisons
- RailRiders and Bisons Game Suspended - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Buffalo Runs out to 11-0 Lead before Rain Hits - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- June 21 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Knights Sign 11-Year-Old Brantlee Mumford to One-Day Contract - Charlotte Knights
- SWB Game Notes - June 21 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- WooSox Remember Willie Mays - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 21 at Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Powerade Presents Iowa Swarm Night at Principal Park - Iowa Cubs
- Red Wings to be Featured Sunday in MiLB Free Game of the Day - Rochester Red Wings
- Mets Beat Red Wings in Back-And-Forth Contest - Rochester Red Wings
- Omaha's 7-Game Winning Streak Ends with 7-1 Loss to Louisville - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toledo Mud Hens Stories
- Mud Hens Show Grit in Close 4-2 Battle Against Saints
- Navigato and Madris Go Yard in Hens' 8-5 Loss to Saints
- Mud Hens Fall to Saints 7-8 Despite Strong Performances from Several Players
- Mud Hens Fall 5-4 to Saints Despite Leonard's First Home Run
- Mud Hens Weekly