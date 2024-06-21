Mud Hens Show Grit in Close 4-2 Battle Against Saints

June 21, 2024 - International League (IL)

The Mud Hens faced a 4-2 defeat against the Saints on Friday night at CHS Field.

With the first pitch thrown at 8:09 PM, the Mud Hens were determined to end the Saints' winning streak. The game started swiftly, but the second inning saw the Mud Hens load the bases with three consecutive walks. Riley Unroe's pop fly, although caught, allowed Eddys Leonard to score, putting the Hens on the board. In the bottom half, the Saints responded with a run of their own. Keider Montero struck out two batters in a row, and Ryan Vilade secured the third out by catching a pop fly in left field.

Parker Meadows opened the third inning with a hit to center field but was caught stealing second base, and the Hens couldn't break through the Saints' defense. The Mud Hens' defense held strong, achieving a 1-2-3 inning with Bligh Madris catching two pop flies and Vilade snagging the third.

In the top of the fourth, Vilade's single to third base was notable, but with two outs already against the Hens, a slow roller from Anthony Bemboom ended the inning. Montero dominated the bottom half, retiring nine Saints in a row by his fourth strikeout.

A Saints home run in the fifth inning gave them the lead, but Montero quickly recovered, ending the inning with a strikeout and Andrew Navigato's impressive catch on a difficult pop fly.

The sixth inning started with three straight walks for the Hens, prompting a mound visit for the Saints. Bemboom grounded out but allowed Leonard to score, bringing the Mud Hens closer. Devin Sweet relieved Montero at the bottom of the sixth, struggling initially but ultimately preventing further runs despite the long inning.

As the game evolved into a series of walks and strategic plays, both teams managed to escape without additional runs despite opportunities with loaded bases. Lael Lockhart replaced Sweet in the bottom of the seventh, achieving three crucial strikeouts.

Hits from both teams stayed infield, leading to quick outs. The Saints extended their lead by one more run in the bottom of the eighth. In the top of the ninth, the Mud Hens couldn't mount a comeback, falling short of the needed runs.

The Mud Hens will have another shot against the Saints in game five tomorrow at 7:30 PM.

Notables:

Montero (5.0 IP, 5K's 5.03 ERA)

