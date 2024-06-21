Indians Plate Five in Seventh, Scoot Past I-Cubs, 5-2
June 21, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - With two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, Joey Bart smacked a three-run double to highlight a five-run burst, and Nick Dombkowski and Ryder Ryan combined for four shutout innings in relief to carry the Indianapolis Indians to a 5-2 win over the Iowa Cubs on Friday night at Victory Field.
Trailing 2-0 at the stretch, Indianapolis (32-39) erupted for five runs - four scoring with two outs - to rally for its third win of the series. Following a one-out double by Dylan Shockley that scored Malcom Nuñez from first base, Gilberto Celestino and Alika Williams sandwiched walks around a fielder's choice by Matt Fraizer. Williams' free pass loaded the bases for Bart, and the former second overall pick in the 2018 First-Year Player Draft delivered in his Indians debut, smoking a 1-1 pitch by Sam McWilliams high off the padded wall in the left-field corner. Joshua Palacios then flared a single into left field to bring home Bart.
The I-Cubs (32-41) scored twice in the third inning to grab the lead. Chase Strumpf singled, Hayden Cantrelle was hit by pitch and both scored after a sacrifice bunt on a single by Owen Caissie.
Dombkowski (W, 2-2) pitched around two walks with two strikeouts in 2.2 scoreless innings of relief of Indians starter Luis Cessa, who yielded two earned runs on two hits and a walk with five punchouts in 5.0 innings pitched. Ryder Ryan (S, 1) recorded the final out in the eighth and all three outs in the ninth.
Indy relievers have combined for a 0.73 ERA (3er/37.0ip) in the last 10 games dating back to June 11, best in the International League.
Brad Wieck (L, 3-2) recorded just one out and allowed three earned runs in the seventh.
The announced attendance of 13,321 set a new season high for the Indians - home or away.
The Indians and I-Cubs continue the series at Victory Field on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET. RHP Riley Thompson (2-1, 6.31) is Iowa's probable starting pitcher while Indianapolis has yet to name its starter.
Indians Plate Five in Seventh, Scoot Past I-Cubs, 5-2
Indians Plate Five in Seventh, Scoot Past I-Cubs, 5-2
