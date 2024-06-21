Five-Run Seventh Downs I-Cubs in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Iowa Cubs (32-41) took a two-run lead into the seventh inning against the Indianapolis Indians (32-39) on Friday night, but saw it slip away and lost by a final score of 5-2.

After the first two frames of the contest went scoreless, Iowa grabbed the lead in the third inning. Chase Strumpf led off with a single and he, along with Hayden Cantrelle, came around to score a couple batters later due to a single up the middle from Owen Caissie.

As the game moved to the seventh inning, the 2-0 score remained due to Iowa starter Dan Straily. The right-hander held the Indians offense in check through his outing with a final line of 6.0 scoreless innings, four hits allowed, two walks, and four strikeouts.

The game shifted in favor of Indianapolis, however, once Straily was removed. In the bottom of the seventh, the Indians jumped out in front and hung five runs in the frame. Dylan Shockley brought in the first run with an RBI double and Joey Bart followed with a double of his own that scored two runs. The fifth and final run was scored off a single by Josh Palacios.

That proved to be the difference as Iowa only tallied one more hit over the final two innings to end the game.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Dan Straily 's outing of 6.0 scoreless innings marked the first time he has gone 6.0+ innings without giving up a run since July 17, 2022, against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys when he was a member of the Reno Aces.

- Jorge Lopez, who was added to Iowa's roster today, tossed a scoreless, hitless inning in his debut.

